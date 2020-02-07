India U19 World Cup Journey: Unmukt Chand's 2012 Squad Vs Priyam Garg's 2020 Squad

The India U19 squad is on the brink of making another addition to its overfilled trophy cabinet when they take on Bangladesh in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Priyam Garg-led side has been unbeaten through the tournament and young batting superstars like Yashasvi Jaiswal have gotten fans excited for the future of Indian cricket. Looking back at the history of the tournament, the 2012 edition of the U19 World Cup was also won by a bright Indian squad led by Unmukt Chand. Let us compare the performances of the two captains.

ALSO READ | India U19 World Cup-winning captains: From Virat Kohli to Unmukt Chand, where are they now

Unmukt Chand vs Priyam Garg in U19 World Cup



India U19 2012 World Cup squad journey

The Indian U19 World Cup team was led by Unmukt Chand in 2012 and the captain ended up scoring 246 runs in six matches and was India's best batsmen during the tournament. His highest score was 111* which came in the Final against Australia. India's other consistent batsman in the tournament was Smit Patel with 178 runs. Ravikant Singh and Sandeep Sharma from the squad took 12 wickets each and were India's best bowlers. On their road to lifting the U19 World Cup, India beat the likes of Zimbabwe U19, Papua New Guinea U19, Pakistan U19, New Zealand U19, and Australia U19.

ALSO READ | Yashavi Jaiswal: India U19 star thanks fans for support after reaching World Cup final



India U19 2020 World Cup squad journey

The team is currently led by Priyam Garg and the captain has scored 61 runs in the two innings that he has played in five matches. India's best batsman has been Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 105* against Pakistan in the semi-final and is the leading run-getter (312 runs in five matches) in the tournament. Divyaansh Saxena has been India's second-best batsman with 148 runs. On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi has taken 13 wickets while Kartik Tyagi has taken 11 wickets. On the journey to the final, India have beaten Sri Lanka U19, Japan U19, New Zealand U19, Australia U19, and Pakistan U19.

WATCH📽️: #TeamIndia U19’s Road to the final has been quite an eventful one. 👏🔥🇮🇳

Here’s a look at the top moments as we play the Finale on Sunday. 💪



Video here 👉👉▶️▶️ https://t.co/26ls3DMNVK pic.twitter.com/VEmAAY51bB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2020

India will now face Bangladesh in the ICC U19 World Cup final at Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Pak: India U19's Divyaansh Saxena takes a blinder to dismiss Mohammad Haris

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi lauds India U19s for their all-round effort after defeating Pakistan U19s