Kiran Navgire's Old Statement On MS Dhoni Goes Viral: 'All Those Things Still Impress Me'

UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire has become an overnight sensation after a brilliant knock in her debut Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Sunday. Navgire smashed 53 off 43 balls including five boundaries and two sixes against an attack that consisted of international stars like Kim Garth, who picked up the second five-wicket haul of the tournament. After the Warriorz lost three quick wickets at the start of their chase, Navgire and Deepti Sharma managed to forge a crucial partnership before the latter was dismissed.

Navgire on MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, an old video of Navgire is doing rounds on social media, where she can be heard recalling her first memory of seeing MS Dhoni play cricket. In the video, Navgire stated that she didn't even understood the game when she started following Dhoni. The 27-year-old said that her first memory of watching Dhoni was during the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Navgire said that she was a kid back then and had no idea about the game.

“Cricket to pata bhi nahi tha jab Dhoni sir ko follow kar rahi thi. (I started following Dhoni sir even before I understood the game) I didn’t know much about the World Cup 2011, where it was happening or if India were in the final. I was a kid then and hardly had any idea about the game. So, the game was being watched at my home also. I asked my brothers about it and they said it’s the World Cup final and India playing against Sri Lanka,” Navgire said.

“The innings he [MS Dhoni] played and the six he hit to finish the game; those things still impress me. I also wish to hit sixes like him. If I’m batting, irrespective of the innings, six maarne se mujhe bahut confidence aata hai (if I hit a six, it gives me immense confidence), and I feel that I’ll score good runs. Isiliye best hain wo (That’s why Dhoni is best),” she added.

Navgire who came in at number 3 during UP's chase brought a bat with something unusual written over it. While there was no sponsor sticker on the bat, Navgire probably gave herself psychological motivation by placing the name of none other than MS Dhoni on it. She wrote "MSD 07" on her bat.

Apart from Navgire, Grace Harris also contributed with a match-winning half-century. Harris finished unbeaten on 59 runs off 26 balls and Sophie Ecclestone contributed 22 runs off 12 balls. They managed to see their team home with a ball to spare, securing a three-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants.

