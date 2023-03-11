Fan Takes Stunning One-handed Catch During New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test; WATCH

The cricketing world is currently hyped up about a viral Twitter video, where a fan can be seen pulling off a stunning one-handed catch outside the boundary line, at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch. The moment occurred on Day 3 of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, first Test match at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch. In the video, the fan can be seen running hard to his right, before holding on to the catch while using only one hand.

The official Twitter handle of BlackCaps shared the video on Twitter with the caption saying, “A new entry into the Crowd Catch Hall of Fame”. It was quick to go viral among fans, as they hailed the spectator for the athletic effort. Here’s a look at the video of the fan’s catch and the reactions it received.

A new entry into the Crowd Catch Hall of Fame 🏏 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/TbaUTGfCnF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 11, 2023

ICC World Test Championship final spot on the line during NZ vs SL Test series

The first Test between the Kiwi side and Sri Lanka stands in an interesting situation at the time of writing this article. Sri Lanka found themselves at 81/3 after playing 36 overs in their second batting innings, with a lead of 65 runs. Earlier in their first batting innings, the visitors notched up 355 runs, while New Zealand were bowled out on 373 runs.

Prior to the first Test, Australia sat at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 11 wins, three losses, and four draws. The Aussies had a points percentage of 68.52, having earned 148 points in total so far. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India was second in the points table with 10 wins, five defeats, and two draws. Interestingly, both teams have played six series each.

While Australia had a points percentage of 68.52 with 148 points, India had a points percentage of 60.29 and 132 points in total. On the other hand, Sri Lanka sat third after registering five wins, four losses, and a draw. They had a points percentage of 53.33 with 64 points. Sri Lanka and India are looking to earn the last spot in the ICC World Test Championship final for the 2021-23 season that is scheduled to be played this summer.