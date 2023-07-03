MCC Announce Punishment For Members After Altercation With Usman Khawaja During 2nd Test

The second Test match of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series concluded in dramatic fashion on Sunday, July 2. Earlier in the day, Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre dismissal on Day 5 became a massive talking point for the cricketing world. While Australia went on win the match by 43 runs, the Lord’s crowd left no stone unturned to make their disappointment known to the Aussies in relation to Bairstow’s dismissal.

Jonny Bairstow's bizarre dismissal and the unprecedented events that followed

During the 52nd over of play in the fourth innings, Jonny Bairstow ducked a half-tracker and walked out of the crease to talk to his partner. On noticing this, Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey quickly remove the bails with an underarm throw and left Bairstow shell-shocked. The dismissal was considered to be legal as neither Bairstow attempted for a run, nor the ball was dead.

Meanwhile, as the match concluded the Pat Cummins-led side started to make their way up to the Lord’s dressing room. As they reached the prestigious long room on Sunday afternoon, a few members of the MCC allegedly abused Usman Khawaja and David Warner, while also making physical contact. Following the incident, Cricket Australia put out a statement, requesting the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) for an investigation into the incident.

MCC suspends the three members involved in an altercation with Aussie players

While the MCC issued an apology to the Australian team moments after the match, they also revealed that three of the MCC members have been suspended pending investigation. The grand old body of cricket also said that the three members will now be allowed to enter the iconic venue till the inquiry concludes. Here’s what MCC said.

“Further to the earlier statement, MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening. We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club. MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia. We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room, as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being “really welcoming”. It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket.”

England and Australia will now clash in the third Test of the Ashes 2023 series at the Headingley Carnegie from July 6 onwards.