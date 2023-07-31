IND Vs WI: Fans Not Happy With Suryakumar Yadav's 'Kachra' Comment For Kuldeep Yadav-WATCH

The Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya faced a disappointing loss against West Indies in the second ODI played at the Kensington Oval by six wickets. The Indian batting lineup faced a major batting collapse while batting first in the match and from 90/0, the team slumped down to 181/10. No batter other than, Ishan Kishan was able to impress with their batting and got out cheaply for low scores. Team India also felt the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were rested to give a chance to other young players.

3 things you need to know

Team India lost to West Indies in an ODI match for the first time after December 2019

Ishan Kishan scored back-to-back half-centuries for the Indian cricket team

The third ODI will be played on August 1, 2023

Apart from Team India's loss in the second ODI, the fans of the game were left infuriated by a particular comment made by Suryakumar Yadav towards, Team India bowler Kuldeep Yadav during the second ODI.

The incident took place during the 29th over of the West Indies innings, the hosts needed 48 more runs to level the series. Kuldeep Yadav was into his seventh over of the innings with Windies placed at 134/4. Suryakumar Yadav who was stationed at cover was heard saying, "Tu Kachra Hai Hamara", which referred to one of the famous characters from the Bollywood movie 'Lagaan', who was a spin bowler.

Suryakumar Yadav's woes with the bat in ODIs

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav hasn't had the best of the time in the ODI format. Yadav was served with a golden opportunity to seal his place in the Indian team in place of injured Shreyas Iyer, however, the 32-year-old failed to live up to the standards after his exploits in the T20I format. The right-handed batsman has only managed to play innings of 19 and 24 runs respectively in the ongoing series, which also added to his tally of 17 innings without a half-century in ODI cricket.