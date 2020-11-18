Varun Chakravarthy fanboys over Vijay & asks quirky question, his Kolkata team answers

Cricketer Vaurn Chakravarthy seems to be enjoying a dream. After an impressive show at the Dream11 Indian Premier League and getting his maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team, there was another reason for the leg-spinner to cheer as he met Tamil superstar Vijay recently. The photo went viral on social media, and even his team Kolkata joined in the bonding.

READ: Best Bowling Figures In IPL 2020 & All Standout Bowlers This Year Ft. Boult, Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy meets Vijay

Varun Chakravarthy took to Twitter to share the snap, where he was dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans while Vijay was dressed in a light pink shirt and purple trousers. The duo was all smiles as they shared a fist bump.

The 29-year-old even used words from a song in Vijay’s film Master, 'Ulla vandha powera-di, Anna yaar? (It is electric when he (vijay) enters a room. Who is he?)'

READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad Stuns Netizens With Clean, Straight 6 Off Varun Chakravarthy; Watch Video

His team Kolkata had an brilliant answer, 'Namma spin thalapathy with Ilayathalapathy.’ In other words, they wrote that he was ‘Thalapathy’ (which means leader or master) of spin bowling as he posed with Vijay, who is also referred to with titles like 'Thalapathy' and 'Illayathalapthy.'

Varun Chakravarthy's Tamil connection

Varun Chakravarthy had shot to fame with his exploits in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, after which he was selected to represent the state team in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. This was followed by him being picked up for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore by Punjab franchise in the 2018 Indian Premier League auctions.

He was bought by the Kolkata team in 2020, and he repaid the faith with an impressive season this season.

Varun Chakrabvarthy was the ninth-highest wicket taker of the season with 17 wickets. The spinner had also an impressive economy rate of 6.84 and a highlight of the season was a five-wicket haul.

The player was the only new face named by the BCCI in the squads for the tour of Australia. He was selected for the T20 series, due to begin Down Under in December.

READ: Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On Maiden India Call-up, Says 'it All Looks Like Some Destiny'

READ: Feels Surreal, Says Varun Chakravarthy On His Surprise India Call-up

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.