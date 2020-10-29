Ruturaj Gaikwad Stuns Netizens With Clean, Straight 6 Off Varun Chakravarthy; Watch Video

Chennai and Kolkata battled it out in Match 49 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai on Thursday. Having won the toss, Chennai invited Kolkata to bat first. Eoin Morgan's men accepted the invitation with both hands as they posted a competitive total of 172/5 in their 20 overs. The Men in Yellow had a steep mountain to climb but with the kind of batsmen they have within their ranks, the target seemed achievable.

Kolkata vs Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad scores second consecutive fifty, netizens in awe

Chennai once again started the chase meticulously without taking unnecessary risks. The Yellow Army saw off the powerplay without losing any wicket and scored 44 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the aggressor in the partnership while Shane Watson who was returning after a gap played the second fiddle. Watson didn't really look comfortable against the spinners and soon his struggles were brought to an end by Varun Chakravarthy as he got him caught at long-on for 14(19).

Gaikwad kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and scoring an odd boundary almost every over. The right-hander played some glorious shots and also brought up his second consecutive fifty in the process. However, if one shot that stood out from the rest was his lofted six over long-off to Varun Chakravarthy. It all happened on the third ball of sixth over when the Kolkata spinner bowled a good length delivery. Gaikwad shimmied down the track and lofted the ball and fetched himself half a dozen runs.

Kolkata vs Chennai: Here's the video of Ruturaj Gaikwad's glorious six

The netizens were in awe of Gaikwad's ability to hit the ball with such ease. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans heaped praise on the Chennai batsman. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Some of the shots Ruturaj Gaikwad played in the last 2 games were simply astounding. The track is slow, yes but seems to have plenty of time while playing those strokes. Coming down the track as well. — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) October 29, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad is handling Lockie Ferguson so well, what a smart and beautiful batting from him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL:



First 3 innings: Two Ducks



Next 2 innings: Two Classy 50s



That's how you erase failures from others mind 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 29, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad giving high hopes for next season. So Watson opened with his future replacement today. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 29, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a man of sheer class... @ChennaiIPL — Haridev Panda (@haridev_007) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Chennai are in a commanding position in their chase of 173. At the time of publishing this article, the three-time IPL champions have reached 109/1 after 13 overs. While Gaikwad is batting on 59 off 42 balls, Ambati Rayudu has scored 30 off 18 balls. MS Dhoni's men need another 64 runs in 42 balls.

