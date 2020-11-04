Best Bowling Figures In IPL 2020 & All Standout Bowlers This Year Ft. Boult, Chakravarthy

The Dream11 IPL 2020 saw some great bowlers on show. While the earlier part of the tournament saw the quicker bowlers take charge, the latter half of the competition saw the spinners come into play as the wickets got lower and slower. In a format that is known for power hitting and high totals, many bowlers held their own as they executed some memorable performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020. With the league stage of the competition completed, here is a look at the best bowling figures in IPL 2020 and the IPL 2020 best bowlers.

Dream11 IPL 2020 stats: Best bowling figures in IPL 2020

Varun Chakravarthy’s 5/20 against Delhi

The accolade for the best bowling figures in IPL 2020 goes to Kolkata mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The spinner had a season to forget in 2019 but bounced back emphatically as he finished the league stage as Kolkata’s top wicket-taker. The 29-year-old’s Dream11 IPL stats revealed that the bowler picked up 17 wickets at an average of 20.94.

In addition to picking wickets, Varun Chakravarthy proved to be supremely hard to score off, with his economy rate reading 6.84 for the competition. In what was arguably his best performance, the bowler picked up the only five-wicket haul of the competition till now when he dismissed Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel in the Kolkata vs Delhi game on October 24. The bowler ended with figures of 4-0-20-5 in the match.

Trent Boult’s 4/18 against Chennai

Brought in from the Delhi team on a transfer ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Trent Boult has proven to be one of the deals of the tournament. The Kiwi pacer has been a force to be reckoned with in the powerplay, becoming the bowler with the most wickets in the first six overs this season. The 31-year-old has strengthened an already impressive Mumbai pace attack, with the bowler’s line and length troubling the batsmen during the early stages.

Trent Boult holds the record for the second-best bowling figures in IPL 2020 in the league stage. The left-arm pacer ripped through the Chennai top order in a tremendous display of swing bowling, ending with figures of 4-1-18-4 as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Trent Boult has picked up 20 wickets till now in 13 matches, at a strike rate of 15.40.

IPL 2020 best bowlers: Honourable mentions and Best bowling figures IPL 2020 list

Shami has been by far #KXIP's most dangerous Powerplay bowler, and has a total bowling impact of +26.1 in this phase.



Total Powerplay bowling Impact in #IPL2020 :



1. Archer: +93.6

2. Boult: +31.3

3. Bumrah: +27.0

4. Shami: +26.1#RRvsKXIP — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 30, 2020

Apart from Boult and Chakravarthy, numerous other bowlers came up with impressive spells and had a great Dream11 IPL 2020. Mohammed Siraj will be remembered for his Test match like opening spell which saw him become the first bowler to register two maidens in an IPL match.

Seasoned bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer further enhanced their reputation as some of the best pacers on the planet, with the trio bowling brilliantly at the death overs. Amongst the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan proved to be the pick of the slower bowlers. Here are the top 10 best bowling figures in IPL this season:-

Varun Chakravarthy vs Delhi – 5/20 Trent Boult vs Chennai – 4/18 Jasprit Bumrah vs Rajasthan – 4/20 Kagiso Rabada vs Bangalore – 4/24 Chris Morris vs Rajasthan – 4/26 Pat Cummins vs Rajasthan – 4/34 Rashid Khan vs Delhi – 3/7 Mohammed Siraj – 3/8 Rashid Khan vs Punjab – 3/12 Jasprit Bumrah vs Bangalore – 3/14

IPL news: Here’s the IPL 2020 playoffs schedule

Qualifier 1: Mumbai vs Delhi, November 5 at 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai vs Delhi, November 5 at 7:30 PM IST Eliminator: Hyderabad vs Bangalore, November 6 at 7:30 PM IST

Hyderabad vs Bangalore, November 6 at 7:30 PM IST Qualifier 2 : TBC vs TBC, November 8 at 7:30 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, November 8 at 7:30 PM IST Final: TBC vs TBC, November 10 at 7:30 PM IST

