IPL 2020: I'm Afraid Chennai's Glory Years Are Ending, Declares Vaughan Amid Dhoni's Woes

As Chennai find themselves in the middle of a difficult campaign this IPL, former England skipper Michael Vaughan stated that the three-time champions' glory years might be coming to an end. The MS Dhoni-led side, on Saturday Bangalore and registered their fifth defeat in seven games this season.
Making an enormous presumption, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote - I am afraid the @ChennaiIPL glory years are coming to an end."
I am afraid the @ChennaiIPL glory years are coming to an end .. #IPL2020— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 10, 2020
Chennai is still not out of the race, however, it looks like they need to win the remainder of their fixtures in order to keep their playoffs streak intact.
MS Dhoni & co, a seasoned unit, and three-time champions have never found themselves in such deep trouble in the first leg of the marquee tournament in its past and for the Yellow fans, this certainly isn't a good sign. Despite getting off to a winning start in the IPL 2020, Chennai's course in the tournament so far has pinpointed to many shortcomings in the side - in MS Dhoni's words, 'We (Chennai) need to do something about it'.
Chennai's batting order has been a worrying factor in the IPL 2020 - given the fact that the top order has not been consistent whatsoever excluding the always-attempting Faf du Plessis. While the opening woes continue to boggle Chennai with Shane Watson's string on low scores, the onus lands on the coveted number three spot.
Taking to Twitter, Sehwag said that he feels sad for the fans of the Dhoni-led side, adding that Chennai was once a team that fought till the end but that has not been the case this year. Sehwag further lavished praises over Virat Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 90, and said that other batsmen can accord from him on how not to get bogged down under pressure.
Feel sad for Chennai fans.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2020
This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late.
Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down,played only 5 dots#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/9AKFBan6F0
