IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Snatch Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat By 5 Wickets

Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Hyderabad in IPL 2020

19:18 IST, October 11th 2020 Youngster Riyan Parag & the experienced Riyan Parag get the job done for the 2008 winners Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track

18:57 IST, October 11th 2020 Will the 2008 winners snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? Rajasthan are 123/5 after 17 overs

18:52 IST, October 11th 2020 Riyan Parag ignites Rajasthan's hopes Rajasthan are 105/5 after 16 overs

18:45 IST, October 11th 2020 Can Rajasthan accelerate in the last 5 overs? Rajasthan are 94/5 after 15 overs

18:37 IST, October 11th 2020 Aakash Chopra is unimpressed with Rajasthan's batting strategy. Here's what he has to say as a part of his analysis Don’t like the idea of three overseas batsmen slotted at 1,2 and 3.

Two exceptions-

a. 1 and 2 have batted for 10-12 overs

b. You’re chasing 190+ score. #RR #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2020

18:34 IST, October 11th 2020 Catch all the action from the second match of this blockbuster Sunday double-header IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi look to retain 'Numero Uno' spot as they...

18:28 IST, October 11th 2020 Is that the end of Rajasthan's hopes in this contest? Rajasthan are 78/5 after 12 overs

18:15 IST, October 11th 2020 Uthappa is dismissed for a 15-ball 18 Rajasthan are 63/4 in the 10th over

18:07 IST, October 11th 2020 Can Sanju Samson-Robin Uthappa rebuild for Rajasthan? Rajasthan are 52/3 after 8 overs

17:52 IST, October 11th 2020 Rajasthan in all sorts of trouble as Jos Buttler is caught behind Buttler has to walk back for just 16 runs to his name. Rajasthan are 26/3

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.