IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Snatch Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat By 5 Wickets

Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Hyderabad in IPL 2020

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:18 IST, October 11th 2020
Youngster Riyan Parag & the experienced Riyan Parag get the job done for the 2008 winners

Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track

pointer
18:57 IST, October 11th 2020
Will the 2008 winners snatch victory from the jaws of defeat?

Rajasthan are 123/5 after 17 overs

pointer
18:52 IST, October 11th 2020
Riyan Parag ignites Rajasthan's hopes

Rajasthan are 105/5 after 16 overs

pointer
18:45 IST, October 11th 2020
Can Rajasthan accelerate in the last 5 overs?

Rajasthan are 94/5 after 15 overs

pointer
18:37 IST, October 11th 2020
Aakash Chopra is unimpressed with Rajasthan's batting strategy. Here's what he has to say as a part of his analysis

 

pointer
18:34 IST, October 11th 2020
Catch all the action from the second match of this blockbuster Sunday double-header

 

pointer
18:28 IST, October 11th 2020
Is that the end of Rajasthan's hopes in this contest?

Rajasthan are 78/5 after 12 overs

pointer
18:15 IST, October 11th 2020
Uthappa is dismissed for a 15-ball 18

Rajasthan are 63/4 in the 10th over

pointer
18:07 IST, October 11th 2020
Can Sanju Samson-Robin Uthappa rebuild for Rajasthan?

Rajasthan are 52/3 after 8 overs

pointer
17:52 IST, October 11th 2020
Rajasthan in all sorts of trouble as Jos Buttler is caught behind

Buttler has to walk back for just 16 runs to his name.

Rajasthan are 26/3

