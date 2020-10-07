VCC Vs PRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Vinohrady CC are set to face Prague Barbarians in the ECS T10 Prague on Wednesday, October 7. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VCC vs PRB match prediction, VCC vs PRB Dream11 team and the probable VCC vs PRB playing 11. The VCC vs PRB live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: PRB Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

VCC vs PRB live: VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction and preview

After an unbeaten start to their campaign, both teams will be eyeing for top spot by winning the VCC vs PRB live match. VCC won their both games against United CC and Prague Spartans on the opening day and will be looking to carry on the good form for the upcoming match.

The fifth & final club going for glory in next week's European Cricket Series Prague, that you can watch live on ECN & @FanCode is @VinohradyCC. @EuropeanCricket takes a look at the side here https://t.co/Xks0NsEPay#Kriket #Cricket #Czechia — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 1, 2020

PRB, on the other hand, also won both their matches but they are separated from VCC by net run rate due to which they are second on the table with the same number of points. The upcoming VCC vs PRB live match will give PRB the chance to claim the top spot. Fans could be treated to a great VCC vs PRB live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the VCC vs PRB playing 11.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya's ‘slow’ Innings Questioned Despite Mumbai's Win Over Rajasthan

VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the VCC vs PRB Dream11 team

VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: VCC squads for VCC vs PRB Dream11 team

Siddharth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Benjamin Boulton Smith, Haris Hassan, Vojta Hasa, Kamal Bhinder, Benjamin Soucek, Chris Pearce, Alex Sirisena, Trinity Moyo, V Margasahayam, Arshad Yousafzai, Lakshay Sharma, S Rakshit.

Also Read: 'Next Six Months Fraught With Danger' - England Cricket CEO On Virus Fallout

VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: PRB squads for VCC vs PRB Dream11 team

Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Jafar Stooman, Uday Gali, Sahil Grover, V Krishna, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Abul Farhad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Pankaj Kumar, H Kiran Namburi, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Has New, Funny Request For Chennai Captain MS Dhoni

VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: Top picks from VCC vs PRB Dream11 team

Ritik Tomar

Sabawoon Davizi

Sazib BuiyanHeading 2

Siddharth Goud

VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: VCC vs PRB Dream11 team

VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs PRB match prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The VCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction, VCC vs PRB top picks and VCC vs PRB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCC vs PRB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.