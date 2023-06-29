Venkatesh Iyer explains selection process from the 'Grassroot' level in Indian team

Selection in the Indian National Cricket Team is a dream of many and there is often said that one needs to go through different funnels to get that eminent national cap. While it is common knowledge that players who make it into the national squad come from the domestic circuit, which also includes IPL, however, how they reach the domestic stage is a query that many may stumble upon. So, paying heed to the ever-green query Venkatesh Iyer has revealed the starting point of a career as a cricketer.

Venkatesh Iyer, who is a prominent name among the reserves for the national side, recently sat in an interview with Raj Shamani on his Youtube Channel. There the cricketer answered the most sought-after question that every youngster who is attracted to the game of cricket wants it answered. Iyer explained the selection process and how one jumps the ladder.

The normal route

Venkatesh Iyer explains what should be the mindset at the beginner's stage and followed by that made it known how he started and made it to the top. It should be noted that Iyer himself burst into the scene through his exceptional performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Click here to watch full video

The biggest factor I think is patience. We are not a country of 50 Lakhs, 1 crore, or 5 crores people. We are a nation that imparts a mammoth number. So many that we can form 150 crores teams with the human resource we have. And from them, you are aiming for the national team, which encompasses 16 spots only. So, you need to have patience. As a cricketer, I think you shouldn't be thinking about playing for India at the start. Many make this mistake. Set small targets first. When I started, I played in a club, as a recreational activity. But as you start doing well there. You do well in practice, when the lads in clubs emanate competitive cricket then you get the opportunity to represent the club. Where I come from, Indore, fortunately, a lot of inter-club tournament takes place there. The clubs play a lot against each other there. So, when you score well in the club tournaments, you score runs, you take wickets, then you get a call-up to the Indore division team. For that particular age group, under 15, 17, 19, 25, senior. Once you make it to the Indore division team, then I think you begin to understand what is professional cricket because now you are ready to compete for a place in the state team. So, it starts with the club, then it's Indore...and if you do well you will get a call for the state's team. Once you become a state cricketer then you are a professional cricketer now because you start getting paid to represent your state. You will be tagged as a professional cricketer. Following the state route, you came in the Zonal section and afterward, the next up is the national team.

The IPL shortcut

With the emergence of IPL, a platform has evolved over the years which serves as a shortcut to the national team. Iyer dwells on how youngsters make it to the Indian Premier League.

Now IPL is all there. So, if you do well in your state circuit you can be picked up in an auction. There is a scouting team associated with each IPL franchise, who go and watch different tournaments. Not just in India they go everywhere, if CPL is taking place a few of them will head there, T10, Vitality Blast, BBL, and scouts will be sent in. They observe talent and zero in on a player. The scouting team stays active throughout the year. They witness cricket every day and the good thing is they don't only watch senior-level cricket, they watch and keep Junior cricket on the radar as well, from Under 19 to under 25. They watch every iota and scout from there.

