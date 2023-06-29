Jos Buttler Set To Be Offered Massive Long-term Deal From IPL Winning Team; Check Details

The Indian Premier League’s success has continued to reach global heights, with IPL owners buying teams in multiple cricketing leagues over the globe. The dominance took a new step in 2023 when media reports revealed teams are now considering offering international players long-term contracts to represent them all year round. England’s limited overs skipper Jos Buttler is now being linked with similar reports.

IPL-winning side to offer Jos Buttler a landmark deal? Here’s what we know

England men’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is reportedly set to be offered a landmark four-year deal from the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals. As per The Telegraph (UK), RR are interested in signing Buttler for a long-term deal to secure his services for their teams in other cricketing leagues. Buttler already represents RR in the IPL and the Paarl Royals in the SA20. However, he is not a part of the Barbados Royals franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which belongs to the same owers.

This comes months after reports claimed that Mumbai Indians considered the possibility of offering Jofra Archer a year-round deal. Accepting the deal would make Archer available for leagues like UAE’s ILT20 and USA’s Major League Cricket. At the same time, this will make him drop his national contract and his cricketing board would have to seek the franchise’s approval to secure his services for the ICC events.

Jason Roy opts out of England contract

Alongside playing for MI in IPL, Archer also represented MI Cape Town in the SA20 League. Meanwhile, recently England’s Jason Roy opted out of his England national contract to secure his move to LA Knight Riders in the upcoming first-ever season of MLC in the USA. It will now be interesting to see if Buttler would be interested in accepting any such offer. He is currently 32 years old and certainly has several years left in his white-ball career.