Amid the debate over KL Rahul's form between former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad, former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh has made a bold statement over KL Rahul and has asked everyone to leave KL Rahul alone. Harbhajan has come in support of KL Rahul and said that he is a top player and will bounce back.

In between the ongoing debate on KL Rahul's form between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Can we leave KL Rahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime. He is still a top player. He will come back strong. We all go through such patches in international cricket. He is not the first one and last one. So please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith."

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

KL Rahul has not been in good form recently and also has not been able to score runs. KL Rahul failed to perform against Australia in the first two Test matches and got out very early in the innings.

Former India cricketers like Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra have started a debate over KL Rahul's form where on one hand Prasad wants KL Rahul to go back and play domestic cricket where on the other hand Aakash Chopra is backing KL Rahul and wants him to be given more chances.

Venkatesh Prasad yesterday again hit back at Aakash Chopra when he asked to have a live video chat on his YouTube channel. Prasad said, "No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this."

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

KL Rahul has also been removed from the vice captain position of the team for the next two Tests against Australia and it looks like inform opener Shubman Gill will come in his place.

KL Rahul has not been able to score runs with the bat in any of the formats these days and has always failed on the given opportunities. The India opener has been a match winner and has played many match winning innings in the past.