'Venkatesh Prasad Right Now...': Twitter Erupts As Team India Drop KL Rahul For 3rd Test

Image: AP
KL Rahul was removed from Team India's playing XI for the third Test vs Australia and Shubman Gill was brought in his place. KL Rahul had not been in good form in Tests in recent times and also failed to score on numerous occasions given by the India team management.
Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad had been continuously criticising Rahul for his bad form and also questioned the India team management for continuously backing him. Venkatesh Prasad had been constantly posting on Twitter regarding KL Rahul's form and also on his place in the Indian team.
After Rahul gets dropped from the playing XI in the third Test vs Australia, fans have also erupted with funny and different reactions on Twitter.
Venkatesh prasad bowled KL Rahul without even bowling a ball.— Fibonacci (@hitesh4real) March 1, 2023
KL Rahul was targetted a lot but thankfully never called the fans "DOGS" & quoted a Colonizer who was most racist to Indians 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dgDX1N48EQ— Adi (@WintxrfellViz) February 28, 2023
Justice for KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/QMyW71bhJg— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) March 1, 2023
Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in 3rd tes— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) March 1, 2023
Venkatesh Prasad: pic.twitter.com/49PRwz6l1X
Venkatesh Prasad after knowing that KL Rahul was dropped in today's match pic.twitter.com/ULQSQX8fCs— ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) March 1, 2023
Finally KL Rahul dropped from 3rd test cricket match.— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) March 1, 2023
Venkatesh Prasad right now 😂#KLRahul𓃵#INDvsAUSTest #Indoretest pic.twitter.com/pDNBGwqUuL
If we talk about the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, it's the hosts who have won the toss and opted to bat first in Indore.
KL Rahul has been excluded from the playing XI and Shubman Gill has come in his place whereas Umesh Yadav has also come in for Umesh Yadav.
India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann
The third Test is very important for both the teams as far as the World Test Championship is concerned as Team India will have to win the match to confirm their place in the World Test Championship final and also Australia will also have to win the match to not miss their chance to play the World Test Championship final.