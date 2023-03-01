'Venkatesh Prasad Right Now...': Twitter Erupts As Team India Drop KL Rahul For 3rd Test

KL Rahul was removed from Team India's playing XI for the third Test vs Australia and Shubman Gill was brought in his place. KL Rahul had not been in good form in Tests in recent times and also failed to score on numerous occasions given by the India team management.

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad had been continuously criticising Rahul for his bad form and also questioned the India team management for continuously backing him. Venkatesh Prasad had been constantly posting on Twitter regarding KL Rahul's form and also on his place in the Indian team.

Fans react on Twitter after Rahul gets dropped from third Test

After Rahul gets dropped from the playing XI in the third Test vs Australia, fans have also erupted with funny and different reactions on Twitter.

Venkatesh prasad bowled KL Rahul without even bowling a ball. — Fibonacci (@hitesh4real) March 1, 2023

KL Rahul was targetted a lot but thankfully never called the fans "DOGS" & quoted a Colonizer who was most racist to Indians 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dgDX1N48EQ — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) February 28, 2023

Justice for KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/QMyW71bhJg — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) March 1, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad: pic.twitter.com/49PRwz6l1X — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) March 1, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad after knowing that KL Rahul was dropped in today's match pic.twitter.com/ULQSQX8fCs — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) March 1, 2023

Finally KL Rahul dropped from 3rd test cricket match.

Venkatesh Prasad right now 😂#KLRahul𓃵#INDvsAUSTest #Indoretest pic.twitter.com/pDNBGwqUuL — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) March 1, 2023

If we talk about the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, it's the hosts who have won the toss and opted to bat first in Indore.

KL Rahul has been excluded from the playing XI and Shubman Gill has come in his place whereas Umesh Yadav has also come in for Umesh Yadav.

Playing XI of both the teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann

The third Test is very important for both the teams as far as the World Test Championship is concerned as Team India will have to win the match to confirm their place in the World Test Championship final and also Australia will also have to win the match to not miss their chance to play the World Test Championship final.