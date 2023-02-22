'He Will Be Eventually Replaced': Harbhajan Opposes Venkatesh Prasad's View On KL Rahul

Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh has come in favor of out of form India opener KL Rahul and has urged fans trolling him to not criticize a player so much that he loses his mental health. KL Rahul has not been able to perform well in his recent Test outings and got out for low scores against Australia in the first two Tests.

Harbhajan Singh favours Rahul

Favoring Rahul Harbhajan on his YouTube channel said, "Whenever a player is out of form, it is the player himself who feels the most hurt and then his family. I understand as fans you all are passionate and love your players, but don't criticize so much that it starts affecting the player's mental health."

KL Rahul hasn't done a crime that you all are just going behind him. If a player is failing, he will be eventually replaced. How is it right if we can't respect our own player", Harbhajan further said.

Harbhajan had also tweeted in support of KL Rahul recently and said, "Can we leave KL Rahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith."

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

KL Rahul has not been able to perform up to the expectations of the Indian team management despite being given numerous opportunities. KL Rahul was the vice captain of the Indian Test team for the first two Tests and has been removed from the post for the next two Tests.

Shubman Gill can replace KL Rahul for the Indore Test due to his incredible form in the limited overs. Shubman already has four hundreds to his name this year and has also made many records due to his incredible performance.

Shubman also scored his first Test hundred in the recent Test series against Bangladesh.

Talking about Team India's performance in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they are already 2-0 ahead in the series and look forward to winning the Indore Test and securing their spot in the World Test Championship final.

The third Test will be played in Indore on March 1, 2023.