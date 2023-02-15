Marnus Labuschagne In Awe Of Indian Cricketer, Calls Him 'best All-format Player Ever'

Australia and the world's number one Test batsman in the ICC Rankings has hailed former India captain Virat Kohli and said that Virat is the best all-format player ever. Marnus Labuschagne has been one of the key run scorers for Australia in the past and he is also among the runs in the ongoing India tour as well.

Labuschangne hails Virat

Marnus Labuschagne in his interview with Star Sports said, "Virat is the best all-format player ever." Virat Kohli has been a veteran of Team India for a long time and has ruled all three formats for a decade. Virat was also named the ICC Men's Player of the Decade a few years back.

Talking about Marnus Labuschagne, he has been scoring for Australia for a long time now and he had also scored runs against Team India when they last toured Australia in 2020-21. Labuschagne was one of the toughest batsmen to dismiss and was an absolute headache for the Indian bowlers.

India vs Australia

Labuschagne was also expected to score runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. When Australia lost both their openers in the first innings early, Labuschagne along with Steve Smith started to balance the Australia innings. Labuschagne looked dangerous at the start but was soon dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

If we talk about Australia's situation in the ongoing series, they must be under real pressure as they have never won a series in India since 2004 and they were also handed a humiliating defeat by an innings and 132 runs in the Nagpur Test. Australia's batting lineup was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners as they got bowled out for their lowest score against Team India.

Australia have also lost to Team India in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and were beaten in their home den last time in 2020-21.

Talking about Team India, they will be high on confidence after winning the first Test convincingly and now would look inflict more misery to the visiting Australian team.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in New Delhi from 17th February.