Vernon Philander Refuses To Concede Runs With An Impresive & Fiery Opening Spell

Pacer Vernon Philander had bowled an excellent opening spell against England in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday after South Africa were bundled out for 284. He along with young speedster Kagiso Rabada ensured that the visitors struggled to get going with their tight opening spell. However, it was Philander's spell that did the trick for the Proteas.

Vernon Philander's excellent opening spell on Day 2

Vernon Philander's first five overs of his opening spell turned out to be a torrid experience for the English batsmen as they had no other choice than surviving some fine bowling spell. He bowled four consecutive maidens and picked up the wicket of Rory Joseph Burns who was caught behind by Quinton de Kock. In fact, in his first five overs, the veteran pacer conceded only one run that too of a leg-bye. Philander was applauded by the fans for his blistering opening spell on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Vernon Philander To Retire From International Cricket

Vernon Philander will retire from all international formats of the game at the end of the upcoming home Test series against England in January 2020. Philander burst into the top-flight limited-overs arena in 2007. Four years later, the right-armed pacer enjoyed a dream Test debut against the visiting Australian side in November 2011. Since then, the pacer has represented South Africa in 60 Tests, 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is.

Philander was an integral member of South Africa’s squad when the Proteas were at the helm of ICC Test rankings between 2012 and 2016. The pacer is currently ranked 8th in the ICC Test bowler’s rankings. In his Test debut itself, the all-rounder bowled an excellent spell of 5-15 at his home ground in Newlands, Cape Town to reduce Australia to 47 all out in their second innings.

England tour of South Africa

Meanwhile, the England cricket team are currently on a two-month tour to South Africa. The Joe Root-led side will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the hosts. The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg between January 24 and 28.

