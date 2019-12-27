Aus Vs NZ: Kane Williamson Humiliates Woeful Mitchell Santner During Boxing Day Test

Australia are currently dominating New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The Kiwis need to win this Test at all costs to keep the series alive and have a shot at winning their first Test series at Australia in 34 years. However, there may be a new obstacle between them and a victory - a misfiring Mitchell Santner.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Henry Nicholls' one-handed stunner denies Steve Smith 5th Boxing Day ton

Mitchell Santner's red ball struggles

Mitchell Santner has been a bright prospect for the Kiwis but the all-rounder's dismal performance in Test match cricket may be pointing towards the end of his red-ball career. Last month, Santner gave the Kiwis a ray of hope at home when he helped defeat England with his classy 126 and three wickets in the final innings. Since then, however, Santner has failed to deliver as a bowler and a batsman.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Twitterati get emotional remembering Phil Hughes when Steve Smith reaches 63*

Being New Zealand's frontline spinner, Santner has had massive responsibility on his shoulders but he has not been able to capitalise on the same. In the first Test at Perth, Santner gave away 146 runs without a single wicket and contributed two runs in two innings. In the current Test at the MCG, Santner proved ineffective once again as a reluctant Kane Williamson eventually handed over the ball to an inexperienced Tom Blundell to replace Santner. Blundell is a part-time wicketkeeper, who has hardly bowled even at the domestic level.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Matthew Wade leaves fans in splits by impersonating Michael Jackson

Even Australian legend Mark Waugh went on to point towards Santner as a weakness for the visitors and called him out for the lack of accuracy in his bowling. It is very probable that Mitchell Santner will be dropped from the New Zealand squad in the third Test at Sydney. In the first Australian innings of the second Test, Santner had bowling figures of 20 overs - 1 maiden - 82 runs - zero wickets. His economy was the second-highest among all bowlers with figures of 4.33. Here is a Twitter reaction that sums up how the fans have reacted.

It’s hard to imagine NZL can’t find a better spin bowling option then Mitchell Santner.



In 50 first-class matches he averages 46 with a best of 3-27.



In his 22nd Test he has just 38 wickets at 44.



His ineffectiveness means the quicks get overworked.



🏏 #AUSvNZ — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) December 27, 2019

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith goes past former India coach in Test runs tally during MCG Test