Vernon Philander To Retire From International Cricket After England Test Series At Home

South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander will retire from all international formats of the game at the end of the upcoming home Test series against England in January 2020. Philander burst into the top-flight limited-overs arena in 2007. Four years later, the right-armed pacer enjoyed a dream Test debut against the visiting Australian side in November 2011. Since then, the pacer has represented South Africa in 60 Tests, 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is.

"He has really done himself and his family proud and I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him." - Graeme Smith@VDP_24 #BigVernRetires pic.twitter.com/MDz625b4dn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 23, 2019

Vernon Philander to retire from international cricket after England Tests

According to an official statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday, seasoned campaigner Vernon Philander will bid adieu to international cricket after the home Test series against England. In his statement, Philander expressed his gratitude towards CSA, Cape Cobras, teammates and his friends and family for their support throughout his career.

Vernon Philander was an integral member of South Africa’s squad when the Proteas were at the helm of ICC Test rankings between 2012 and 2016. The pacer is currently ranked 8th in the ICC Test bowler’s rankings. In his Test debut itself, the all-rounder bowled an excellent spell of 5-15 at his home ground in Newlands, Cape Town to reduce Australia to 47 all out in their second innings.

Vernon Philander in South Africa vs England 2019-20

Meanwhile, the England cricket team are currently on a two-month tour to South Africa. The Joe Root-led side will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the hosts. The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg between January 24 and 28.

"Thank you must also go to CSA, @CobrasCricket, all the coaches, management, captains and team mates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support." - @VDP_24 #BigVernRetires pic.twitter.com/8enSr5Sql3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 23, 2019

