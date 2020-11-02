Veteran Leggie Imran Tahir Pens Down A Heartwarming Note To Chennai Fans After Ouster

Imran Tahir penned down an emotional note for Chennai fans after their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign ended on Sunday evening. Even though the Yellow Army registered a hat-trick of wins (winning all their remaining three matches), it was just not enough to help them sail through to the last four.

It is the first time that the MS Dhoni-led side have failed to make it to the playoffs since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008.

'Sorry fans': Imran Tahir

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran leggie went on to write that even though it was a good finish, but he has a heavy feeling in his heart as the three-time winners will not be making it to the playoffs this time around.

The 41-year-old leg-spinner then apologised to his fans for not performing up to the mark as an individual this season and assured them that should he get a chance next year, then he would definitely do better. The former Proteas cricketer concluded by thanking everyone for their love and continued support.

Good finish at the end but a heavy feeling in the heart not to get to the play offs.Sorry fans if you feel I didn’t perform the way you all expected.If given a chance will try and do better next year.Thanks a lot for your love and continued support #Yellove — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) November 1, 2020

Chennai sign off with a consolation win, eliminate Punjab

The coin landed in MSD's favour and he decided to chase. His decision was spot on as Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals but ended up posting a respectable total of 153/6 in their 20 overs riding on a quickfire unbeaten 30-ball 62 from Deepak Hooda.

In reply, the three-time winners made the run chase look very easy as they reached the target in the penultimate over with 9 wickets in hand. By the virtue of this win, the former champions ended their campaign with a consolation win while the 2014 runners-up were eliminated from the competition as they need to win that match against Chennai to keep their playoff hopes alive.

