Veteran Wasim Jaffer Roped In As Batting Coach By Kings XI Punjab

Domestic cricket veteran Wasim Jaffer has been roped in by IPL side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as their batting coach for the next edition of the tournament. The appointment comes a day ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions and is another addition to the fresh appointments made by the team. Wasim Jaffer recently became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji Trophy games and has more than a decade of experience as a batsman. Jaffer's appointment is the latest addition to the KXIP support staff after South African legend Jonty Rhodes was roped in as the fielding coach for the side. KXIP have not made an official announcement, however, have added Jaffer's name to their support staff list on their website.

Wasim Jaffer roped in by KXIP

KXIP look to go big in IPL 2020 auctions

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) retained as many as 14 of their players during the recently concluded trading window. However, they also released 7 cricketers which included some of their star overseas performers like David Miller, Sam Curran and Andrew Tye. After the trading window, Kings XI Punjab are now left with a purse of ₹42.70 crores. Their available purse is also the largest among all 8 franchises as they have about 11 slots left to be filled for their squad.

Their fast bowling department is the one where Kings XI Punjab struggled the most in the previous edition of the IPL. Apart from Mohammed Shami, no other quick managed to kept the run-flow at bay. The Punjab-based franchise is likely to look for a pacer in the form of Pat Cummins, Dale Steyn or Tim Southee.

Top-order batsmen like Chris Lynn, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Tom Banton among others are expected to garner much attention in the auction. After trying an opening combination of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the last two editions, Kings XI Punjab would likely be looking for a change by purchasing one of the opening batters up for sale. KXIP are expected to go after either Lynn or Roy if they are to try a new opening combo next year.

