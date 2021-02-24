Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: 3 Players Test COVID-19 Positive, Worried BCCI Take Swift Action

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is being played in full swing across the country. The National ODI championship which began on February 20 has already treated fans with some brilliant and action-packed cricket. However, according to a recent report, three players (unnamed) who are a part of the competition have tested positive for COVID-19. The players who have tested positive for the ungodly virus belong to Maharashtra, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh and are currently kept under isolation.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: 3 players test positive for COVID-19

The players from Maharasthra and Himachal Pradesh tested positive last week. Subsequently, the entire squads of both states took COVID-19 tests and after results returned negative, both sides were allowed to play the next game. On the other hand, Bihar and Karnataka locked horns on Monday. However, after the news of a Bihar player testing positive for coronavirus broke out, both sides underwent testing on Tuesday. The players have been asked to stay in isolation. It is worth mentioning that Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra teams are playing in Jaipur while the Bihar team is in Bangalore.

Confirming the news of the player testing positive for COVID-19, a Bihar Cricket Association official assured that the concerned player has been isolated from other players and is currently quarantining in Bangalore as he cannot travel. Notably, the BCCI conducted three COVID-19 tests for sides featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 before giving a nod to players and staff to enter the bio-secure bubble for the competition.

Every year, the Vijay Hazare Trophy takes place after Ranji Trophy but the BCCI decided to scrap this year's Ranji Trophy due to the COVID-19 enforced restrictions. This is the first time in 87 years that Ranji Trophy is not being conducted by the BCCI.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live: DEL vs HIM live streaming

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh will take on Delhi in Round 3, Elite Group C match in Bangalore on Thursday, February 25. The DEL vs HIM live streaming is likely to be found on Disney+ Hotstar. On the other hand, Bihar will take on Odisha On Friday, February 26 in Round 4, Elite Group C match in Alur.

