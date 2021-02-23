Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 Bid Ensures Australia Cross Milestone In All-time IPL Salary

Cricketers around the world have seen the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a platform to showcase their talent while sharing the dressing room with top international stars. The biggest T20 based franchise tournament in the world has also been instrumental in providing youngsters with an opportunity to shine on the international stage. Speaking about international stars, the likes of Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh found a place in the national team via IPL and presently more Australian players are looking to knock the selectors' door through the IPL with the franchises shelling out huge money to acquire their services.

The IPL 2021 auction that ended last week saw Australia's Glenn Maxwell finding a suitor in the IPL auction despite having a poor IPL 2020 season. Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2021 career got a new lease of life when he was signed by RCB for ₹14.25 crores. Not only Maxwell, but a couple more Australian cricketers were also able to find suitors during the auction. According to the Insidesport Moneyball report, the Australian players' current salary has gone up to ₹ 910,500,000 after the IPL 2021 auction with a total of 94 players taking part in the cash-rich league to date.

IPL auction 2021 list of sold players

While Maxwell was the highest-earning player this year, we take a look at other Australian players who became part of the IPL auction 2021 list of sold players. Jhye Richardson's IPL 2021 journey will see him play for Punjab Kings after the franchise signed him for ₹14 crores.

Steve Smith, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals till last year found himself in the auction pool during this year's auction. Steve Smith's IPL 2021 journey is all set to continue with Delhi Capitals signing him for ₹2.2 crores. Apart from the above-mentioned names, pacer Riley Meredith was signed by Punjab Kings for ₹8 crores, Nathan Coulter-Nile was back with Mumbai Indians for ₹ 5 crores, while Dan Christian (RCB) – ₹4.80 crores, Moises Henriques (Punjab Kings) ₹4.2 crores and Ben Cutting (KKR) ₹75 lakh will also be part of IPL 2021.

David Warner IPL salary

Speaking about David Warner's IPL salary, the Australian was first signed by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2009. In his first two seasons with the franchise, the Australian bagged approximately ₹27.8 lakh in salary according to InsideSport's Moneyball. However, by 2011, David Warner was a household name for his exploits and his IPL salary also saw a massive hike, with Delhi paying him a mammoth ₹3.4 crore. His earnings marginally increased over the next two seasons, earning approximately ₹7.7 crores.

In 2014 Sunrisers Hyderabad signed David Warner and the left-hander earned ₹5.5 crores in his next four seasons in the IPL. Despite missing the 2018 season, the Australian was retained by SRH for ₹12.5 crores. In all, David Warner's IPL salary totals to a staggering ₹58.5 crore, making him one of the highest-earning foreign players in the league. He was retained for IPL 2020 and was paid ₹12.5 crores, taking his earnings up to ₹71 crores at the end of the IPL 2020 season.

Image: Cricket.com.au / Instagram

