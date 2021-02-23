Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth And List Of Brand Endorsements After Joining IPL 2021 Sponsors

Sachin Tendulkar has added yet another string to his bow of endorsements as the cricket legend continues to rake in money ever since his retirement. Regarded as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar was always the star name for brands during his playing career, and that hasn't changed since he hung up his boots in 2013. The latest in the list of Sachin Tendulkar advertisements is Unacademy, with the former Mumbai Indians star investing in the education tech startup.

Sachin Tendulkar invests in IPL 2021 sponsor Unacademy, roped in as brand ambassador

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has signed a strategic partnership with the Bengaluru-based education tech startup Unacademy and has also been roped in as its brand ambassador. The deal will see the app's users coached and mentored by the 47-year-old through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost on the Unacademy platform. Unacademy is also developing deeper content-led synthesis with Tendulkar in the sports learning category, which will be revealed in the next few months. In a report by a leading Indian daily, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy Group said that Sachin Tendulkar decided to come on board as a strategic investor and a brand ambassador for them over the past couple of months.

Every straight drive made us stick to the T.V.

Every cover drive made us hold our breath.

Every six over point made our hearts pump faster!



And now we can't wait for @sachin_rt to crack it with us!

Welcome to Unacademy. #LetsCrackIt pic.twitter.com/oPHOqcEiy1 — Unacademy (@unacademy) February 23, 2021

The Indian cricket legend feels that it is a great opportunity for him to reach out to as many people as possible. Tendulkar said that they want to reach out to billions of people and to allow them to have access to talk to him, and for him to share his experiences with them. Unacademy has more than 47,000 teachers and witnesses more than a billion minutes of watch time every month. Munjal said that the impact they have created in every corner of the world is huge. While the financial details of the deal are yet to be revealed, Tendulkar is said to invest ample time in the platform and hosting interactions frequently.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crores (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crores with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre manufacturers as well. The Master Blaster also got his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres. He also owns the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and adds to his wealth.

(Image Courtesy: Unacademy Twitter)

