Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Stream, Full Schedule, Top Players, All Tournament Details

Domestic cricket finally resumed in India with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after the COVID-19 enforced break. Aspiring cricketers from the country were provided with a significant platform to showcase their skills in the T20 competition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also set to organize the country's most prominent 50-over tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 from February 20.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live streaming information

Fans in Indian can tune into the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the tournament's matches. The Vijay Hazare Trophy live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the live scores and updates of the competition, one can keep tabs on the social media account of BCCI domestic. Moreover, fans can also visit BCCI's official website for the live scores.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Lauds Axar Patel As His Fifer On Test Debut Helps India Level The Series

Vijay Hazare Trophy squads

Assam: Gokul Sharma (c), Pallav Kr Das, Sarupam Purkayastha, Denish Das, Saahil Jain, Sib Sankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kunal Saikia, Abhishek Thakuri, Mukhtar Hussain, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Pritam Das, Sunil Lachit, Amlanjyoti Das, Abhilash Gogoi

Bengal: Anustup Majumdar (c), Shreevats Goswami (vc), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhishek Raman, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akashdeep, Ishan Porel, Md. Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sumanta Gupta

Bihar: Ashutosh Aman (c), Shashi Anand, Apurva Anand, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Suraj Kashyap, Rahul Kumar, Lakhan Raja, Mangal Mahrour, Vikash Patel, Samar Quadri, Akash Raj, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Vikash Ranjan, Shasheem Rathour, Yashasvi Rishav, Shabbir Khan, Vikash Yadav

ALSO READ | 'Don't Troll Pietersen,' Says Jaffer After 'England B' Tweet, Responds With A Fiery Jibe

Chhattisgarh: Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandraker, Harpreet Singh, Sanidhya Hurkat, Jiwanjot Singh, Amandeep Khare, Shourabh Khairwar, Vishal Kushwah, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Veer Pratap Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rishabh Tiwari, Sumit Ruikar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Shashank Singh, Shubham Singh

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan (c), Ravi Thakur, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Nikhil Gangta, Arpit Guleria, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma

Gujarat: Axar Patel (c), Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Priyesh Patel, Dhruv Raval

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR (wk), Rakshith S (wk), Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Rohan Mohammad, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manohar, Sijomon Joseph, Mithun PK, Basil Thampi, Arun, MD Nidesh, Sreerup, S Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Rohit

ALSO READ | RR IPL Team 2021 Players List, Purse Available For Samson And Co. & Likely Auction Targets

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (c), Rajat Patidar, Ankit Sharma, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Abhishek Bhandari, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rakesh Thakur

Meghalaya: Punit S Bisht (c), Chengkham Sangma, Aditya Singhania, Abhay Negi, Larry G Sangma, Akash Kumar Chaudhary, Dippu Sangma (vice-captain), Yogesh Tiwari, Rohit Shah, Shaisngi Lyngdoh, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Kilco Marak, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanjay Yadav, Ravi Teja.

Mizoram: Darremsanga, Pratik Desai, Taruwar Kohli, G Lalbiakvela, Lalchhuanliana, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Lalnunkima Varte, Michael Lalremkima, C Lalrinsanga, KB Pawan, Parvez Ahmed, Bobby Zothansanga

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Odisha: Santanu Mishra (c), Sandip Patnaik, Debashis Samantray, Subhransu Senapati, Abhisek Yadav, Gourav Choudhury, Rama Chandra Behera, Amrit Khatua, Rakesh Pattnaik, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Pravin Loha, Ankit Yadav, Suryakant Pradhan, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Tarini Sa, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Sourav Kanojia, Bikash Rout and Prayash Singh Thakur.

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Azeem Akhtar, Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Rajat Choudhary, Shiva Chouhan, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Ajayraj Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan.

Services: Varun Choudhary, Vikas Hathwala, Lakhan Singh, Devender Lohchab, Mohit Ahlawat, Mohit Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Rajat Paliwal, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Raj Bahadur, Ravi Chauhan, Arjun Sharma, Sagar Sharma, Shivam Tiwari, Abhishek Tiwari, Trivendra Kumar, Nakul Verma

ALSO READ | Kaif Makes A Bold Prediction As India Defeat England, Warns NZ To Be Ready At Lord's

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

Tripura: Manisankar Murasingh, Ajoy Sarkar, Udiyan Bose, Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Dipayan Debbarma, Arjun Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Milind Kumar, Chiranjit Paul, Sankar Paul, Pratyush Singh, Rana Dutta, Samrat Singha, Arkaprabha Sinha, Pravez Sultan

Uttarakhand: Kunal Chandela, Ankit Manor, Sanyam Arora, Vaibhav Bhatt, Himanshu Bisht, Jay Bista, Pradeep Chamoli, Samad Fallah, Iqbal Abdulla, Vijay Jethi, Kamal Singh, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Dikshanshu Negi, Saurabh Rawat, Yogesh Rawat, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Tanush Gusain, Agrim Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh - Priyam Garg (c), Karn Sharma, Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Aryan Juyal (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Kshitij Dahiya, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Suraj Rai, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Raut, Aditya Sarvate, Nachiket Bhute, Rishabh Rathod, Mandar Mahale, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Atharv Taide

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 schedule

All the matches will begin from 9:00 AM (IST)

February 20:

Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Round 1, Elite Group A

Baroda vs Goa, Round 1, Elite Group A

Railways vs Bihar, Round 1, Elite Group C

Kerala vs Odisha, Round 1, Elite Group C

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab, Round 1, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Tripura, Round 1, Elite Group A

Vidarbha vs Andhra, Round 1, Elite Group B

Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group B

February 21:

Haryana vs Chandigarh, Round 1, Elite Group E

Assam vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Delhi vs Mumbai, Round 1, Elite Group D

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Bengal vs Services, Round 1, Elite Group E

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate

Jammu and Kashmir vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group E

Rajasthan vs Puducherry, Round 1, Elite Group D

Uttarakhand vs Meghalaya, Round 1, Plate

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group D

February 22:

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Round 2, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Tripura, Round 2, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh, Round 2, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Goa, Round 2, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C

Jharkhand vs Punjab, Round 2, Elite Group B

Railways vs Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group C

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B

Karnataka vs Bihar, Round 2, Elite Group C

February 23:

Delhi vs Puducherry, Round 2, Elite Group D

Bengal vs Chandigarh, Round 2, Elite Group E

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 2, Plate

Haryana vs Saurashtra, Round 2, Elite Group E

Assam vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services, Round 2, Elite Group E

Rajasthan vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group D

Maharashtra vs Mumbai, Round 2, Elite Group D

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 2, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Manipur, Round 2, Plate

February 24:

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group C

Andhra vs Punjab, Round 3, Elite Group B

Goa vs Chhattisgarh, Round 3, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Tripura, Round 3, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Railways, Round 3, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group B

Karnataka vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite Group 3

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha, Round 3, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Baroda, Round 3, Elite group A

February 25:

Assam vs Nagaland, Round 3, Plate

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 3, Plate

Chandigarh vs Services, Round 3, Elite Group E

Bengal vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite Group E

Manipur vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate

Puducherry vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite Group D

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group D

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group D

Jammu and Kashmir vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite Group E

February 26:

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Round 4, Elite Group B

Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Round 4, Elite Group A

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Round 4, Elite Group A

Tripura vs Goa, Round 4, Elite Group A

Odisha vs Bihar, Round 4, Elite Group C

Karnataka vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group C

Railways vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C

Vidarbha vs Punjab, Round 4, Elite Group B

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra, Round 4, Elite Group B

February 27:

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Elite Group E

Assam vs Sikkim, Round 4, Plate

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 4, Elite Group E

Delhi vs Maharashtra, Round 4, Elite Group D

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 4, Plate

Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate

Haryana vs Services, Round 4, Elite Group E

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry, Round 4, Elite Group D

Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Round 4, Elite Group D

February 28:

Hyderabad vs Goa, Round 5, Elite Group A

Jharkhand vs Andhra, Round 5, Elite Group B

Tripura vs Chhattisgarh, Round 5, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Baroda, Round 5, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Bihar, Round 5, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha, Round 5, Elite Group B

Karnataka vs Railways, Round 5, Elite Group C

Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 5, Elite Group C

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group B

March 1:

Jammu and Kashmir vs Chandigarh, Round 5, Elite Group E

Bengal vs Haryana, Round 5, Elite Group E

Assam vs Mizoram, Round 5, Plate

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai, Round 5, Elite Group D

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 5, Plate

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 5, Plate

Maharashtra vs Puducherry, Round 5, Elite Group D

Uttarakhand vs Sikkim, Round 5, Plate

Saurashtra vs Services, Round 5, Elite Group E

Delhi vs Rajasthan, Round 5, Elite Group D

March 7: Eliminator

March 8: Quarter Final 1 and Quarter Final 2

March 9: Quarter Final 3 and Quarter Final 4

March 11: Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2

March 14: Final

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.