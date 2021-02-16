'Don't Troll Pietersen,' Says Jaffer After 'England B' Tweet, Responds With A Fiery Jibe

Reacting to former cricketer Kevin Pietersen's 'B team' tweet post England's 327-run defeat at the Chepauk, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer urged netizens to refrain from trolling the former batsman as he continues to rationalize for Root & Co's loss in the second Test. Taking a sarcastic dig at Pietersen, Jaffer tweeted that the former England player was just trying to be funny. Moreover, Jaffer also justified Pietersen's tweet has mentioned England's squad which generally comprises of players born in other cricketers.

"I mean is it even a full strength England team if there are no players from SA?" Jaffer quipped.

Notably, several players who have represented England on the international level have been born in other countries. At present, England's ace-all rounder Ben Stokes is amongst those with foreign assent as he was born in New Zealand before moving permanently to England and obtaining citizenship.

Don't troll KP guys. He's just trying to be funny. And I get it. I mean is it even a full strength England team if there are no players from SA?😉 #INDvsENG https://t.co/BhsYF1CUGm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

Pietersen's excuses after England's loss

Pietersen was quick to respond to Jaffer's hilarious jibe as he mentioned Jonathan Trott, who has represented England while he was born in South Africa and also invoked Jacques Kallis, a former South African all-rounder who was roped in as England's batting consultant for the Sri Lanka tour. Moments after India's victory on Tuesday at the Chepauk, Kevin Pietersen had taken a sly dig at the Men in Blue as he wished the hosts for defeating England's B team.

After blaming the pitch for England's dismal performance in the second Test, Pietersen jumped to reason that the visitor's were not up to the mark as they hadn't picked their best team. Referring to the exclusion of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler from the squad, Pietersen said that England 'can't complain' as they didn't pick their best team and added that he is missing James Anderson 'big time'. The veteran speedster has been rested for the second Test after having wreaked havoc against India in the first Test at Chepauk.

Ashwin, Rohit help India level series

After losing the first Test in Chennai, India made a strong comeback at Chepauk as they defeated England by 327 runs on Tuesday with a day to spare. Rohit Sharma set the tone for India's victory as the swashbuckling opener smashed 161 runs in the first innings itself helping the hosts take a massive lead. It was then local lad Ravichandran Ashwin who wreaked carnage as he skittled the Englishmen with a five-for and then came back to smash a gritty century. Ashwin returned to haunt England on Day 4, having tormented them with both bat and ball on the previous day and removed Ben Stokes & Lawrence to kick-start the proceedings for India. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav finally found a Test scalp to his name while debutant Axar Patel grabbed five scalps in the 2nd innings.

