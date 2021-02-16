Harsha Bhogle Lauds Axar Patel As His Fifer On Test Debut Helps India Level The Series

Veteran commentator-cum-cricket expert Harsha Bhogle lauded left-arm spinner Axar Patel for registering a fifer on Test debut in the second Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.

In the just-concluded contest, the hosts decided to make three changes to their playing XI with Axar getting a game. Patel was supposed to make his Test debut in the previous Test at the same venue but, pulled out due to a knee injury on the morning of the first day's play as left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem was named his replacement.

'Delighted for Axar Patel': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that he is really delighted for the Gujarat all-rounder. Giving further clarification on the same, the 59-year-old added that after having waited for so long, the frontline spinner got a tailor-made wicket during this Test match.

Furthermore, the versatile cricket pundit also added that Axar bowled really well by making the right use of pace as well as accuracy on the Chepauk surface.

Delighted for Axar Patel. You wait so long and then a pitch like it was Navratri. But he bowled really well, right pace, accuracy, both such assets on these surfaces. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 16, 2021

Axar Patel made merry on this rank-turner as he registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format. He finished with figures of 5/60 from his 21 overs at an economy rate of 2.86.

READ: Skipper Joe Root Says England Are 'very Much Alive' In Test Series Post 317-run Drubbing

A comprehensive win for Team India at Chepauk

England, who had resumed their innings at 53/3 on Day 4 could not offer much resistance as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Root (33) and Moeen Ali (43) who had batted down at number nine in this innings tried their level best to counter-attack the Indian spinners on a raging turner but in the end, it was the spin trio who came out on top as the visitors were bundled out for just 164 as Team India registered a comprehensive win by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.

READ: Ashwin Thanks 'Knowledgeable Chennai Crowd' For Making Him Feel Like A Hero Post 2nd Test

Veteran offie, as well as hometown hero Ravichandran Ashwin, was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance (scored his fifth Test century in the second inings and picked up eight scalps in both innings including a fifer in the first.)

READ: Michael Vaughan Upset With Moeen Ali's Return To England After 2nd Test, Slams Selectors

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.