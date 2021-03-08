Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Mumbai Vs Saurashtra Live Stream, Delhi Pitch And Weather Report

Mumbai will take on Saurashtra in the 4th quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Palam A Stadium, New Delhi on March 9, 2021. Here are the Mumbai vs Saurashtra live streaming details, how to watch Mumbai vs Saurashtra live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | SRH IPL 2021 Team Star Kedar Jadhav Extends Rich Vein Of Form With 81-ball 86: WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Saurashtra preview

Mumbai have had a dream run at the tournament, having won each of their five group stage matches. While the team will be missing skipper Shreyas Iyer — who has been in fine form through the series — and Suryakumar Yadav — who has received his maiden Indian team callup to the Indian side, they will still have a number of star players who are capable of taking them to the semis. Prithvi Shaw is expected to lead to the side and will be looking to repeat his spectacular knock of 227 runs.

Saurashtra meanwhile, ended their group stage run as the Group E leaders after winning four of their five encounters. They will be coming into this match off of a group stage loss against the Services side and hoping to turn things around. With their A-team still available, Saurashtra's chances of making it to the semis still look good.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Saurashtra squads

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice-captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (skipper), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rawat-Sangwan Partnership Takes Delhi To Quarter-final

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live in India: Mumbai vs Saurashtra live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The Mumbai vs Saurashtra live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Mumbai vs Saurashtra live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Also Read | Unadkat To Captain Saurashtra In Vijay Hazare Knockouts

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mumbai vs Saurashtra pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the Kerala vs Karnataka quarter-final, the pitch at the Palam A Stadium is expected to be a balanced one with something on offer for bowlers and batsmen. Expect a high scoring game with scores touch 300 is the batsmen settle in well. Accuweather predicts a warm and humid day with no rain for this game.

Also Read | Shaw To Lead Mumbai In Vijay Hazare Knockouts

Image Credits: Saurashtra Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.