SRH IPL 2021 Team Star Kedar Jadhav Extends Rich Vein Of Form With 81-ball 86: WATCH

Kedar Jadhav's exploits in limited-overs matches have established him as a prominent player in white-ball cricket. The talented batsman had received flak for his underwhelming performance in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and was also ultimately released by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. However, the player has made the most of the resurgence of domestic cricket in India and has showcased stunning form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Kedar Jadhav plays a brilliant knock of 86 against Delhi

The 35-year-old had failed to fire with the bat during the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and hence had a major point to prove in domestic cricket. The dynamic batter did not have an ideal start to the competition and questions were raised on the player's form after he failed to make an impact in Maharashtra's first two fixtures. The domestic veteran made a thumping comeback with back-to-back inspiring knocks in the 50-over tournament.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw Fails To Cash In On 227*, Dismissed For 2 By To-be KKR Bowler Vaibhav Arora

Jadhav had roared back to form with a sensational century against Rajasthan and backed it up with yet another entertaining innings against Delhi on Saturday. The right-handed batsman scored 86 runs from just 81 deliveries with the help of 10 glorious boundaries. The player's knock was instrumental in Maharashtra posting an imposing total of 328 in the crucial encounter. They seemed to have an upper-hand in the contest but ultimately ended up on the losing side after Shikhar Dhawan's 153 helped them secure a famous win against Maharashtra.

Video source: bcci.tv

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Amazed With 16-year-old Pulling Off The Rubik's Cube Blindfolded: WATCH

Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021: The seasoned campaigner to play for SRH

The player attracted no bidders in the first round of the IPL 2021 auction. An unsuccessful season with CSK, alongside his lofty base price of ₹2 crore acted against his favour in the mini-auction. He was eventually picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price in the second round of the auction. The hard-hitting player will look to make the most of this opportunity, as he will be keen to get back in the reckoning of the national selectors as well. David Warner and the SRH IPL 2021 team management will be delighted with Kedar Jadhav's recent form and will be hoping that he carries it in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Finds Form Ahead Of England T20Is With 153 In Vijay Hazare Trophy: WATCH

SRH IPL 2021 team

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

ALSO READ | KKR Team 2021's ₹20L Prodigy Venkatesh Iyer Slams 198 In Vijay Hazare Trophy Game

Image source: Kedar Jadhav Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.