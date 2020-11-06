Vijay Shankar Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life

Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar has represented his national side in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is since his international debut back in 2018. The all-rounder was part of the triumphant Indian line-up that lifted the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. He also donned the ‘Men in Blue’ jersey in England for the 2019 World Cup where Team India ended their tournament run in the semifinal.

Vijay Shankar is currently representing the Hyderabad franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer has performed with both bat and ball and has been instrumental in his side’s qualification for the playoffs. Ahead of the much-awaited Hyderabad’s playoff match against Bangalore, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth, his Dream11 IPL salary and his personal life.

How much is Vijay Shankar net worth?

According to cricketflow.com, the Vijay Shankar net worth is estimated at ₹15 crore ($2 million). His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player and also from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for his domestic cricket commitments. In addition, the Vijay Shankar net worth also constitutes the salary he receives through endorsement deals with brands like BGauss E-scooter.

How much is Vijay Shankar Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Vijay Shankar became one of the 18 cricketers to be retained by the Hyderabad franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. As per the signing, the Vijay Shankar Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹3.2 crore ($450,000).

Vijay Shankar house and personal life details

According to indiafantasy.com, Vijay Shankar's house is located in Madipakkam, South Chennai. He was born in the city of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on January 29, 1991. The 29-year-old is currently engaged to Vaishali Visweswaran, who is a part-time teacher in Chennai.

A look into Vijay Shankar Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 season

Vijay Shankar has played seven matches for Hyderabad in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He has scored 97 runs at an average of 29.72 which includes a match-winning half-century against Rajasthan. With his right-arm seam bowling, he has also collected four wickets in the process.

