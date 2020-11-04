Wriddhiman Saha Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, House And Personal Life

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha is a regular member of the Indian Test set-up. Making his international debut in 2010, he succeeded MS Dhoni after the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket in late 2014. Across 37 Tests for India, Saha has managed to pluck some sensational catches behind the stumps and has garnered much admiration from Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, with both describing him as the “best wicketkeeper in the world” at one stage or the other.
Wriddhiman Saha is currently representing the Hyderabad franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Opening the batting with charismatic captain David Warner, the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman clobbered a match-winning 58* against table-toppers Mumbai to help his side qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Ahead of the much-awaited playoff fixtures, here is a look at some details regarding Saha’s net worth, his Dream11 IPL salary and his personal life.
According to starbiz.com, the Wriddhiman Saha net worth is estimated to be ₹46.8 crore (US$6.2 million). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player, which is ₹3 crore rupees per year at present. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Cricket Association of Bengal for playing domestic cricket for Bengal.
During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the dynamic wicketkeeper became one of the 18 cricketers to be retained by the Hyderabad franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. As per the signing, the Wriddhiman Saha Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹1.2 crore (US$170,000).
The Wriddhiman Saha house is located in Kolkata where he lives with his wife Romi Mitra and their two children together. The cricketer married Romi in 2011 at a private wedding ceremony. Here is a glimpse of Wriddhiman Saha house along with him and his family.
