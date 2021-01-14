Vikram Rathour Says Team India Not Affected By Off-field Incidents Ahead Of 4th Test

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has made it clear that the visitors will not be affected by the off-field incidents and the squad is raring to go for the series-deciding fourth and final Test match that gets underway at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led India faced strict quarantine in Brisbane when they came from Sydney which had seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases earlier this month. Rathour exuded confidence and said the squad is motivated so the things happening during their stay in Brisbane don't matter much. He also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in constant touch with Cricket Australia (CA).

'Motivation is there': Vikram Rathour

"We are playing Australia in Australia, against one of the better attacks in the world. Motivation is there, you don't need housekeeping or room service to give you motivation. Yes, these were the concerns which were passed on to the BCCI, the board is in touch with Cricket Australia," Rathour said on the eve of the final Test.

"As far as players and team management is concerned, we are focused on the game and all the boys are looking forward to this game," he added.

Australia's formidable Test match record at the Gabba

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate.

At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

The Indian team will have to rewrite history in order to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they will have to do it without the services of some of their key players as well. While it is still unknown whether pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will find a place in the Playing XI on Friday, the visitors will be in a spot of bother with regards to their middle-order and spin department.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out with a dislocated thumb whereas, number six batsman Hanuma Vihari who was the star of India's second innings will be out of action as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring that could keep him out of action for a considerable time which means that Vihari might also end up missing the upcoming four-match home Test series against England in February.

(With ANI Inputs)





