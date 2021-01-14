R Ashwin Credits THIS Ex-IPL Teammate As Inspiration For SCG Heroics Against Australia

India's R Ashwin has established himself as a mainstay in the Indian team, especially in the longer format with his ability to change the course of the match with his superior skills with the ball. The player also has proved his mettle as a useful lower-order batsman for the side and has chipped in with valuable contributions over the years. The 34-year-old defied all odds and played a herculean knock against a feisty Australian bowling attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground to rob Australia of a victory. R Ashwin recently revealed his inspiration behind the knock.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: R Ashwin credits Faf du Plessis for SGC heroics

The Indian team had to conquer several hurdles to save the crucial third Test in Sydney. The Day 5 of the game proved to be an eventful one as Australia sniffed victory after Ajinkya Rahane's early dismissal. However, the visitors showcased their grit and resilience in tough conditions. With Ravindra Jadeja nursing a thumb injury, the onus was on R Ashwin to bail India out of trouble alongside the last recognized batsman, Hanuma Vihari.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's IPL Teammate Josh Philippe Named BBL's Top Run Getter With Blazing 64: WATCH

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their website, R Ashwin mentioned his thought process after his marathon innings. The cricketer mentioned how at one point of time he went numb at the wicket, and so did his batting partner, Hanuma Vihari. He also revealed that the duo had targeted the bowlers that they wanted to counter in a particular fashion, and they were happy to use their defence against them.

ALSO READ | Sophie Devine Hits Fastest-ever Ton In T20 Cricket During Women's Super Smash Game: WATCH

Both batsmen toiled hard in the middle and faced over a hundred balls each. The pair had to deal with a barrage of short-pitched delivers, and they also sustained numerous blows on their bodies. Their composure ultimately blunted the opposition's bowling attack. R Ashwin pointed out how the night before the final day, the player was dealing with a sore back.

However, he stated that he wanted to bat like how Faf du Plessis batted in Adelaide. The South African batsman had saved the game for his country by facing 376 deliveries in the final innings of the match against Australia back in 2012.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine INSULTS Sunil Gavaskar After Sledging R Ashwin, Gets Bashed By Fans On Twitter

Ashwin and Vihari did not score significant runs on the given day, and the scorecard also does not do justice to their valiant efforts. With such a performance, a player's stats might not receive a major boost, but he is bound to earn the respect of his fellow teammates. Hanuma Vihari also commended Ashwin for guiding him in the middle under immense pressure.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

After the blockbuster Sydney Test, both India and Australia will battle it out in Brisbane for the final contest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Though the visitors are marred by a number of injuries, they will look to take some inspiration from their lion-hearted performance. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 will be played from Friday, January 15.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis Duck Out For 4th Consecutive Time; 'one More For Olympic Feat'

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.