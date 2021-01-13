Wasim Jaffer Keeps Fans Puzzled In 'Mr.Bean' Style With Blank Tweet For Ajinkya Rahane

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has so far made a tremendous impact on social media with his tricky predictions in the ongoing Test series. In the previous Test match at the SCG, he had kept Team India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the fans guessing with his coded messages.

Ahead of the series-deciding fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Jaffer wants to convey something to Rahane. However, it seems that the ex-Mumbai batsman has run out of ideas.

Wasim Jaffer runs out of ideas, keeps fans waiting

It so happened that the former Mumbai Ranji Trophy skipper had shared a GIF posted by a passionate cricket fan on social media where it seems as if he is desperately waiting for Wasim Jaffer to come up with a coded tweet for 'Jinx' by picking the Playing XI for 4th Test.

The GIF consisted of a still from an episode of the popular British sitcom 'Mr. Bean' in which lead actor and face of the show Rowan Atkinson can be seen impatiently lazing around on a farm as he is waiting for someone to arrive.

Nonetheless, what really stood out here is that the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner has replied with a blank tweet and supposedly, it might be in reference to the visitors' injury woes heading into the series-decider.

Team India's injury list in the ongoing Test series

It all started when frontline pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out for the remainder of the Test series after sustaining a fracture on his bowling arm in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Vidharbha pacer Umesh Yadav injured his calf in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while batting sensation KL Rahul sprained his wrist during training ahead of the recently-concluded third Test at the SCG.

In the same contest, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out with a dislocated thumb whereas, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who was the star of India's second innings will be out of action as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring that could keep him out of action for a considerable time which means that Vihari might also end up missing the upcoming four-match home Test series against England in February.

