Vinay Kumar Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket; Thanks BCCI, Ex-teammates

11 years after making his debut for Team India, pacer Vinay Kumar on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka-born speedster shared a lengthy note as he called it a day on his cricketing career. The right-arm fast bowler has represented India in 31 ODIs and one Test at the international level and has played for Karnataka and Puducherry in the domestic circuit.

"For me, cricket is not just a game, it's a way of living. It taught me many things, the ups and downs; the successes and failures; the good days and bad days; all of this has only made me a better person in every aspect of life. I am very proud of all the experiences that I have had as a cricketer," Vinay Kumar wrote in the note that he shared on Twitter.

READ | Nasser Hussain ROASTS Joe Root, Wants England To Stop Using Pitch As Excuse For Loss

Also known as 'Davangere Express,' Vinay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the BCCI and al the IPL franchises that he has played for during his stint as a cricketer. "My cricketing experience has been enriched by playing under the great minds of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virendra Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to name the few. Also, I was blessed to have Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor in Mumbai Indians," he added.

READ | Gautam Gambhir Questions Virat Kohli For Not Picking R Ashwin In India's White-ball Teams

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

Kumble, Raina wish Kumar

Kumar made his debut for India against Zimbabwe in 2010 and had an impressive start as he picked 2 wickets in the match and gave away only 51 runs. He was also included in subsequent tours of England and West Indies and the home season later as well. He played the only international Test match of his career against Australia in Perth in which he picked only one wicket. In the IPL, Vinay Kumar played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Moments after his retirement announcement, several former India cricketers wished Kumar on his wonderful career. Former India captain Anil Kumble led the wishes as he highlighted Kumar's contribution to Karnataka cricket and wished him the best for the future. Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina sent their good wishes to the speedster for his future.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Wins Over Graeme Smith, Ex-RSA Captain Lashes Out At Australia's Attitude

READ | PES Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.