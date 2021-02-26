PES Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will go up against the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 on Friday, February 26 at 8:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. Here's a look at our PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction, probable PES vs QUE playing 11 and PES vs QUE Dream11 team.

PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: PES vs QUE Dream11 preview

Peshawar Zalmi are currently at the fourth spot of the Pakistan Super League 2021 standings with two points. Shoaib Malik and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one each. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost both their previous matches.

PES vs QUE live: PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM local time, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: PES vs QUE Dream11 team, squad list

PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Peshawar Zalmi squad

Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Umaid Asif, Imam-ul-Haq, Amad Butt, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abrar Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, David Miller, Waqar Salamkheil

PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Quetta Gladiators squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Cameron Delport, Usman Shinwari, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Tom Banton, Naseem Shah, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Abdul Nasir, Qais Ahmad, Usman Khan, Arish Ali Khan

PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: PES vs QUE Dream11 team, top picks

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain

PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: PES vs QUE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Imam-ul-Haq, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton

All-Rounders: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain

PES vs QUE live: PES vs QUE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Peshawar Zalmi will come out on top in this contest.

Young Pacer Muhammad Imran made his @thePSLt20 debut against the Sultans and impressed all with his skill and composure. @darensammy88 gave the youngster a signed ball as a token of appreciation for his outstanding debut.#ZKingdom #YellowStorm #Zalmi #Haier #ZALMIxHAIER pic.twitter.com/pytjUHZ6EF — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 25, 2021

Note: The PES vs QUE match prediction and PES vs QUE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PES vs QUE Dream11 team and PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

