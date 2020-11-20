Vincy Premier League T10 DVE Vs LSH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Dark View Explorers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers this week, following an embarrassing defeat against Fort Charlotte Strikers in the Vincy Premier League T10. The two teams have managed an equal number of points in the competition so far and will look to move up a spot with a victory tonight. The match will be played on Friday, November 20, 2020.
There will no broadcast of DVE vs LSH live in India. DVE vs LSH live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website. DVE vs LSH live scores can also be accessed on the Instagram handle of the Vincy Premier League.
Dark View Explorers arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against La Soufriere Hikers, who won the tie by 40 runs. Explorers sit fourth in the Vincy Premier League T10 table, having bagged eight points in as many games. The team have managed four victories and an equal number of defeats.
On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers, in a scintillating display, defeated Grenadines Divers by nine wickets in the previous match. They sit third in the Vincy Premier League table with eight points under their belt, having won four and lost four.
Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Wesrick Strough, Ojay Matthews, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Miles Bascombe, Shaquille Browne
La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Desron Maloney, Tilron Harry, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Kemran Strough, Andre Hunte, Nickie Antoine, Casmus Hackshaw
Many of the matches that have been played on this ground have seen the teams manage high scores, generally crossing the 100-run mark. All in all, the pitch has been found to be favourable for the batting side. Accuweather suggests that the Friday temperature will hover in the range of 26 degrees Celcius. Weather is expected to be cloudy with a high chance of showers.
