Moeen Ali Rubbishes Racism Allegations In English Cricket Amidst Black Lives Matter Uproar

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, in a recent interview, revealed how he has not experienced any form of racism in his cricket career. News and stories on racism stirred up in regards to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after they were accused of "institutional racism" by John Holder and official Ismail Dawood. The duo shared their concerns and expressed how they felt that non-white candidates have been treated unfairly and are deprived of the opportunity to become match officials.

The acquisition was, later on, followed up by cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who claimed to suffer from racial discrimination when he represented Yorkshire. However, Moeen Ali has said that he has not been treated unfairly. England's society and people have been extremely vocal in their fight against racism as the Black Lives Matter movement has caught up in the country.

Black Lives Matter: Moeen Ali speaks his mind

Moeen Ali, who is in South Africa ahead of the England vs South Africa 2020 series, as per AFP, spoke with reporters on the same. Swearing by his hand on the heart, Ali reveals how he has never experienced anything like that. The English all-rounder revealed how players will get their opportunities if they continue scoring runs or taking wickets Speaking about his 6 years of experience with the national team, Ali, who is a practicing Muslim, shared how he has always been made to feel like a true Brit and an integral part of the dressing room.

Moeen Ali also shares how some players might have faced the abovementioned problems and revealed how ECB is reviewing the same and trying to improve all these aspects of the game. He added, "No one is perfect, but going forward, I think a lot will be done to get all these things right."

Moeen Ali yet to face his real test?

The English international, who has made over 200 appearances for the national team, also spoke about his future and shared how he aspires to be an England regular once again after admitting that he does not have a lot of time left for the same. At 33, Moeeen Ali is at the fag end of his career in international cricket and he believes his form and fitness will play a major factor in getting him to the level where he wants to be. The English off-spinner also lost his place in the national team’s setup as he is no longer their first-choice spinner after he was replaced last year during the very exciting Ashes series against Australia.

The English veteran spoke about his future in the longest format of the game and subjected the importance of mental strength. He added, "I've had enough of a break from Test cricket... There's an opportunity there to be one of the greatest sides ever and be part of that. That's something I want to do. I think I was hungrier when I was younger when you are trying to play Test cricket (for the first time). I think everyone is hungrier then. I guess a year-and-a-half ago I had definitely lost a lot of that hunger but over the last six months, I feel like it is coming back. I want to play Test cricket and play as much as I can."

England squad for South Africa 2020

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

