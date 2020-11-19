USA Cricket Targets 2031 To Host ICC Events With Its New 'Home Of Cricket'; See Pictures

USA's Major League Cricket has received approval from the City of Grand Prairie for a long-term lease agreement regarding their stadium deal. The MLC is given the permission to begin an extensive redevelopment of AirHogs Stadium and use the facility as the United States’ first major cricket stadium. American Cricket Enterprises, which is the parent company of MLC, alongside USA Cricket has contacted HKS to repurpose and design the AirHogs Stadium and convert it into a world-class stadium for cricket in the country.

USA Cricket ups the ante to host top-level cricket matches

Earlier, being the home of Texas AirHogs in Minor League Baseball, the stadium had amongst the best sports facilities back in the day. Now, the same facility is soon-to-be renamed as the stadium will get a major change to be completely dedicated to becoming a world-class facility for cricket.

The redevelopment of the same is reported to take place in 2021. It is expected to be done and dusted before 2022 where it is expected to host the Texas MLC franchise. The facility is also expected to act as the national team’s premier High-Performance Center.

The stadium’s location in the City of Grand Prairie is an ideal choice of location by USA Cricket for building its premier cricket stadium. Texas, which has a strong cricket fan base along with demographics in surrounding areas, also falls under a favorable time zone that can allow the USA to broadcast games in major international cricket markets.

The redevelopment plan that will be put in action will see the existing baseball diamond arena converted to an international level cricket field. The main aim of the stadium is to develop and make it capable of hosting major international competitions. It is also expected to boast a number of training nets and batting lanes alongside two additional outside turf fields for the affiliated MLC academies.

USA Cricket market considered to be the next target?

The stadium can be seen as a part of USA Cricket’s efforts to try and host major international events in the United States. Those events including International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup and T20 World Cup Qualifiers for both Men and Women teams. The Cricket World Cup League 2 series and International Series are also expected to be hosted in the facility upon its completion.

USA Cricket is also reported to use the stadium and bring the ICC T20 World Cup among major events cricketing to the United States by 2031. USA Cricket is reportedly in a process of applying for the same with a joint bid alongside Cricket West Indies, who are the organizers of the Caribbean Premier League.

Currently, the T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be hosted in India. As far as the Indian connection with USA Cricket is concerned, Sachin Tendulkar attempted to bring cricket to the country alongwith Shane Warne with the 'All-Stars T20 series' back in late 2015, which was considered to be a massive financial success as well as won the hearts of the South Asian diaspora in the country.

