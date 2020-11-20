Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Salt Pond Breakers, in an attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Vincy Premier League T10 table, will square off against the team with equal points, Botanical Garden Rangers. The match has been scheduled to be played on Friday, November 20, with the two teams looking to bag a win to extend a two-point lead at the top.

Vincy Premier League T10: SPB vs BGR live streaming

There is no broadcast available for the Vincy Premier League in India. SPB vs BGR live streaming will be available on the FanCode App and website. SPB vs BGR live scores will be updated regularly on the Instagram handle of the Vincy Premier League.

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent

SPB vs BGR live in India schedule: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 8 pm IST

Vincy Premer League T10 live: Match preview

Defending champions Salt Pond Breakers have managed to bag six victories in eight games, thus leading the Vincy Premier League T10 table with 12 points to their name. The Breakers were up against La Soufriere Hikers in the previous game and bagged a comfortable 17-run victory to stay put at the top.

Botanical Garden Rangers, similarly, are placed second in the league table, with the same number of points as Salt Pond Breakers. The Rangers arrive into the game on the back of an embarrassing defeat in their previous contest. Fort Charlotte Strikers defeated Rangers with seven wickets to spare.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: Squad list

Salt Pond Breakers: Kensley Joseph, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams

Botanical Garden Rangers: Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

SPB vs BGR live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Several matches that have been played on this pitch have seen high scores, with teams crossing the 100-run mark. All in all, the pitch has been favourable for the batting side. Meanwhile, Accuweather suggests that the temperature will hover in the range of 26 degrees Celcius. Weather is expected to be cloudy with a high chance of showers.

Image courtesy: VPL T10 Twitter

