Virat Kohli 1st Indian To Reach 100 Million Instagram Followers; Joins Global Elite List

Virat Kohli has already made it to the lists of the highest-earning Indians, highest-earning athletes around the world, and the Indian Cricket Captain has now added another feather to his cap. The star cricketer recently hit 100 million followers on Instagram, putting him into an elite list. Not just did he become the first Indian to accomplish the feat, he piled on numerous others ‘firsts’ with the milestone.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co. Toil Hard In Nets Ahead Of Highly-anticipated 4th Test Against Eng

Virat Kohli achieves 100 million Instagram followers

Virat Kohli completing 100 million followers on Instagram became a talking point on social media. With the milestone, the Delhi-born cricketer became not only the first Indian, but the first Asian personality to accomplish the feat. He also became the first cricketer to do so.

As far as active athletes around the world are concerned, he is only behind football players Cristiano Ronaldo (266m), Lionel Messi (187m) and Neymar (147m).

READ: Rahul Vaidya Enjoys Game Of Cricket With Disha Parmar; Calls Her "Virat Kohli Lite"

Virat is now among the top 25 most followed accounts on Instagram, that also features the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashain, Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, Taylor Swift , Selena Gomez, among others.

On Twitter, however, Virat is not even the most followed Indian as Prime Minister Narendr Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and others leave him behind. On Facebook too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Bollywood stars are ahead of him.

However, there is no other Indian even coming to close to Virat on Instagram as next-most followed accounts like Priyanka Chopra Jonas are at least 40 million followers lesser than him.

Among the other indicators of Virat Kohli’s global popularity and brand value was him standing on 66th position in World’s Highest-paid Athelete list with $25 million worth, as per Forbes.

Virat Kohli on professional front

Virat Kohli set a record as an Indian captain, as he beat MS Dhoni’s tally of 21 home Test wins, as he lead India to their second victory in the ongoing series against England. He now will equal Dhoni for most matches as Indian captain in Tests as he takes India with 2-1 lead into the fourth and final Test of the series. He is already the most successful Test captain for India with 35 wins.

READ: Amid Pitch Controversy, Virat Kohli's 'no Excuses' Video From 2018 SA Tour Goes Viral

READ: India Vs England: Chris Woakes Leaves Bio-bubble To Return Home, To Skip 4th Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.