Rahul Vaidya Enjoys Game Of Cricket With Disha Parmar; Calls Her "Virat Kohli Lite"

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating each other for some time, and quite often feature in each other’s social media posts. The singer had posted recently on his Instagram that he and Disha would be heading out of town for a couple of days to spend time with each other. He has now posted a short video where the couple is seen enjoying a game of cricket. He called her ‘Virat Kohli lite’ in the caption of the post, which has his fans sending their amused reactions in the comments.

Rahul Vaidya’s game of cricket with Disha Parmar

Rahul has posted a rare video in his latest Instagram post, where the couple are seen playing cricket with each other. The video starts as Rahul takes a little run-up to bowl to Disha, who hits the ball and sends him running to field it. Rahul complimented her by saying, “I didn’t know you play so well”. Disha played yet another shot which sent the ball flying quite close to the camera, as the man behind it said that it had flown just beside his ear, as she sheepishly apologised to him with a laugh.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya's Weekly Roundup: Dinner Date With Disha Parmar, Live Session With Aly Goni

Rahul continued complimenting her by saying that she should try to get into Indian Women’s Cricket team, to which she replied, “Oh please”. Disha then hit the ball towards the cameraman for the second time, only this time with more force. She again apologised to him with laughter on her face and also came over to see if the person was fine. Vaidya posted this video with the caption, “New Virat kohli(lite) in the making”. It was soon followed by amused reactions from his fans, who also complimented Disha’s batting skills in the comments section.

Image courtesy: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Remember When Rahul Vaidya Helped Neeti Mohan When She Forgot Lyrics While Performing?

Rahul Vaidya has appeared in quite a few reality shows, with his first appearance coming in the first season of Indian Idol. He also emerged as the winner in the show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and has sung a number of songs since then. Disha Parmar, on the other hand, has worked in popular television shows such as Woh Apna Sa, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and others.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmer Spotted On A Celebratory Dinner Date In Mumbai; See Pics

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar Beams With Joy As She Poses With Rahul Vaidya, Calls Him 'trophy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.