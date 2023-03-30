Virat Kohli's 10th Class Mark Sheet Will Take You By Surprise

Ahead of IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli recently uploaded a photo his class 10th mark sheet on Koo and captioned the post, "It's funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character." However, the former RCB captain deleted the post he shared on Koo.

In the snap of his class 10th mark sheet shared by Virat Kohli on his Twitter handle mentioned the school and the list of all subjects Virat studied in his school days. The photo mentioned that Kohli went to the Savior Convent School in Paschim Vihar and the mark sheet also contained English, Hindi, Science and Technology, Mathematics, Social Sciences, and Introductory IT as the subjects that he studied.

Virat Kohli 10th class mark sheet

How much did Virat Kohli score in Class 10th?

However, the Sports subject was missing from Virat's subject list which he also mentioned in the hashtag of his post. Kohli used the hashtag #LetThereBeSport in the snap he shared on the Koo app. However, the former RCB captain later deleted the post.

Virat Kohli has been one of the key performers of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has scored runs for them in a major number of seasons. However, the 34-year-old was not able to perform as per his capability in the last season and just scored 341 runs at a strike rate of 115.99 in 16 matches.

Virat has although regained his form in the last six months and has hit five international hundreds playing for Team India. Kohli will look forward to repeating his IPL 2016 performance where he smashed 973 runs in the whole season and took his team to the final.

IPL 2023: RCB vs MI

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in their first encounter of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023.

RCB was able to reach the second qualifier match in the IPL 2022 but was knocked out by the Rajasthan Royals. The team would like to bring the IPL trophy home after being in the final thrice against the Deccan Chargers (2009), Chennai Super Kings (2011) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016).