RCB Strongest XI: Will Virat Kohli, Maxwell And Faf Du Plessis Power RCB To Maiden Title?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to kick off their Indian Premier League 2023 season at their homeground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the first time since 2019. The Faf du Plessis-led side is one of the few teams in the league who have never won the title in the IPL history. Interestingly, they face Mumbai Indians in their campaign openers, who are the most successful franchise in the tournament with five title triumphs.

Going into the 2023 IPL season, RCB has a full-strength squad at their helm, having made several interesting buys at the IPL 2023 Auction. RCB with open with their star duo of Du Plessis and Virat Kohli, before Rajat Patidar, comes in at no. 3. However, with reports claiming that Patidar will miss a few games due to injury, Anuj Rawat might come into the team in his place. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell seems to be the right choice for the No. 4 slot, ahead of Mahipal Lomror at No. 5 and Dinesh Karthik playing the finisher’s role at No. 6.

Next up, RCB is likely to send their star all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasranga at No. 7, and No. 8 respectively. Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood fit in right into the XI with their pace. Having said that, here’s a look at RCB’s best-playing XI, their full squad for the 2023 season, and more.

RCB Team 2023: RCB Strongest XI

RCB probable playing XI:

Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Glenn Maxwell

Mahipal Lomror

Dinesh Karthik

Shahbaz Ahmed

Micheal Bracewell

Harshal Patel

Josh Hazlewood

Mohammed Siraj

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

RCB full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell