Virat Kohli And Co Arrive In Chennai For Ind Vs WI ODI Series, To Play First ODI On Dec 15

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and announced his arrival in Chennai along with the rest of the Indian team. After defeating West Indies in the T20I series, team India will now face the visitors in the upcoming three-match ODI series starting from December 15. The first ODI is scheduled to be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli and co touchdown in Chennai

West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour to India to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. Records tumbled in the recently concluded T20I series between the two nations which saw the home side winning by a 2-1 margin. The series-deciding T20I clash at the Wankhede saw the hosts scoring 240-3 while batting first. Batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli smashed sparkling half-centuries to enable India to a 67-run win. The tour will now continue with the 50 over contests starting this weekend.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

The opening encounter in Chennai will be followed by the second ODI on December 18 at the VDCA Stadium. The tour will then conclude with the final ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. All three matches of the series will be Day-Night affairs.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team currently ranks No 2 in the world in ICC ODI team rankings. West Indies are placed at the ninth position. After the conclusion of the ongoing series, team India’s next international assignment includes a T20I series at home against Sri Lanka. The matches against Sri Lanka are scheduled to be held between January 5 and January 10, 2020.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari