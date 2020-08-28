Virat Kohli And RCB Squad Enjoy Quality Downtime After Quarantine Ahead Of IPL 2020

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) do not boast of an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy yet, the Vrat Kohli-led franchise is one of the most popular franchise cricket teams all over the globe. RCB will hope to end their long wait for the title when they begin their IPL 2020 campaign next month. Virat Kohli and co have already landed in the UAE and took part in their first session together after quarantine on Friday.

Virat Kohli and co enjoy some downtime after RCB quarantine ends

RCB took to social media on Friday to provide an insight into how their squad is getting together to enjoy some downtime after completing their mandatory quarantine in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020. According to BCCI's COVID-19 guidelines, every member of the squad has to quarantine themselves for six days before resuming training. With the RCB quarantine period over, RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson opted for a team bonding session, and the players appeared to enjoy spending time together, having been confined to their hotel rooms for the past few days. In a series of pictures, RCB skipper Virat Kohli can be seen playing football, while Yuzvendra Chahal spent time on a gaming machine. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was pictured spinning a football, while coach Simon Katich and Mike Hesson were spotted having a friendly chat with Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and his fellow RCB teammates have kept themselves busy amidst the quarantine period by working out in the hotel rooms and balconies. The franchise has set up camp in Dubai along with five other teams, while Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have opted for Abu Dhabi as their preferred location. Before RCB's day out, Kings XI Punjab became the first team to hold a training session ahead of IPL 2020 on Wednesday. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, who has plied his trade for RCB in the past, was elated to be back in action but admitted to the challenge of batting in temperatures higher than what they are used to in India.

Despite the many heroics of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the past, RCB have, over the last few seasons, witnessed repeated batting collapses, with fellow batsmen failing to make the most of their opportunities. The franchise has made an effort to address the issue with some incisive purchases, adding Australian captain Aaron Finch along with young 'keeper Joshua Phillippe to their ranks in the IPL 2020 auction. The franchise also signed all-rounders Chris Morris and Isuru Udana and along with Moeen Ali, RCB boast a strong batting line-up on paper for IPL 2020. RCB are one of the perennial underachievers in the competition and will hope to silence their doubters with their performances in the tournament.

