Virat Kohli Sends Wishes To ISL Giants FC Goa And Fans On Their Sixth Anniversary

Reigning Winners Shield trophy holders FC Goa celebrate their sixth anniversary on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise was founded ahead of the inaugural 2014 season after Videocon Managing Director Venugopal Dhoot won the bidding for the Goa franchise along with Dattaraj Salgaocar and Shrinivas Dempo. Virat Kohli was also revealed as the co-owner of the franchise later that year, and the Team India captain extended his wishes to the FC Goa fraternity on Wednesday.

ISL news: Virat Kohli wishes FC Goa fans and members on ISL club's sixth anniversary

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to social media on Wednesday to congratulate FC Goa on their anniversary. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain wished the fans and the management of the ISL side and hoped that the franchise continues for many more years. Along with Virat Kohli, FC Goa manager Juan Fernando, forward Seminlen Doungel and former left-back Carlos Pena took to Twitter the wish The Gaurs. FC Goa have achieved a lot of success since their initiation into the ISL, finishing top of the league stage in the 2019-20 season. The Gaurs became the first Indian club to make it to the AFC Champions League and are known for their attractive style of football.

6 years and wishing you many more. 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the fans and the management of @FCGoaOfficial. #ForcaGoa #6YearsOfFCG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 26, 2020

Happy 6th anniversary @FCGoaOfficial keep on growing as a club! Proud to be part of your history! 🧡 https://t.co/LtDqTyomet — Carlos Peña (@carlosgopena) August 26, 2020

In the initial seasons, FC Goa boasted a number of superstars, with Brazilian football legend Zico announced as manager while former Arsenal forward Robert Pires was signed as their first marquee player. After the Zico era, FC Goa announced Sergio Lobera as their new manager and The Gaurs shifted from a direct style of play to a rather slow, patient possession game. Under Lobera the team won the ISL Cup in 2019. The franchise, however, failed to win the ISL title, and Lobera was swiftly replaced by Juan Ferrando. The franchise is currently owned by Virat Kohli, Jaydev Mody and Akshay Tandon after Venugopal Dhoot, Dattaraj Salgaocar and Shrinivas Dempo all sold their stakes in the club.

IPL 2020 UAE: Virat Kohli, RCB aim to end title wait

Like FC Goa, RCB are also waiting for their first-ever title and will look to break their duck in the IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to kick off next month in the UAE, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in India. Virat Kohli's RCB outfit have been perennial underachievers in the competition and will hope that their recent auction buys end their elusive wait. Along with the star power of Kohli and former South African skipper AB de Villiers, RCB have splashed the cash on signing Australian captain Aaron Finch, South African all-rounder Chris Morris and Kane Richardson.

(Image Courtesy: Indian Super League Facebook)