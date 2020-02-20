Virat Kohli And Team Eye Setting New Record For India In 1st Test Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli and his boys would be eager to avenge their recent ODI series whitewash when they lock horns against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. India have been on a roll in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship where they are at the summit of the points table with 360 points from seven matches. Kohli & Co. have been enjoying an unbeaten run in the longest format but if they manage to get the better of the Kiwis at the Basin Reserve, then they will end up creating a massive record.

Team India eye a massive record

India have been a force to reckon with while playing at home but now, they would want to prove a point or two by winning the Test series in testing New Zealand conditions and edge closer to consolidating their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship which will be played at the iconic Lords' in June 2021. However, if the top-ranked Test side beat the Black Caps in the first Test, then they will register their eighth consecutive Test win.

By the virtue of this win, India will register the fourth-highest streak in the history of red-ball cricket. In fact, it will be the tied fourth-highest streak as the Indian team will beating its own mark should they draw first blood. Australia hold the record of most Test wins in a row (16). They had achieved this feat twice under the leadership of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting respectively.

Kohli on how WTC has changed the dimension of Test cricket

While addressing the media ahead of the first Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the introduction of the World Test Championship has made the game's longest format more exciting and that is something that he and his boys have experienced even though they have not played too many matches overseas. Speaking about playing overseas, Kohli mentioned that so far they have only played a couple of games in the West Indies and have not toured Australia as a part of the Test Championship before saying that this is their first away tour since the start of the home season.

