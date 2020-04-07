Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar Share Incredible 'Mother Of All Stats' At The Age Of 26

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has often been compared to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and is regarded as his heir to the throne. Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to ever play cricket, has many records under his name in a glittering 24-year career. Virat Kohli is widely regarded as the greatest batsman of his generation and has in his 12-year career so far, chased down many of the Master Blaster's records, and an incredible stat shows why Virat Kohli is Sachin Tendulkar's successor.

Also Read: Michael Clarke Ignores Rahul Dravid While Picking 7 Best Batsmen During His Playing Days

Sachin Tendulkar records: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar share identical Test batting stats against Australia

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have a penchant on performing on the biggest stage in the toughest of conditions and have been the pillars of Indian batting during their respective playing careers. The former stalwart and the Team India skipper incidentally, completed 1000 Test runs against Australia on December 28 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While the resemblance is uncanny, both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were 26 at the time of reaching their respective milestones and had played 11 Test matches against Australia, scoring five centuries and two fifties exactly as well.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen's 20th Test Ton Helps England Win Against Sri Lanka On Apr 7, 2012: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both completed 1000 Test runs against Australia on the same date (December 28), at the same venue (MCG), same age (26), in the same number of innings (19), the same number of matches (11), with same number of centuries (5) and same fifties (2). https://t.co/aJYzYJ23QD — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 6, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar records in cricket

Amongst major Sachin Tendulkar records of all time, the Indian batting great has played the most number of Test matches in the history of the game, featuring in 200 matches throughout his 24-year career. Tendulkar has scored the most number of runs in Test history and has also scored the most number of centuries and half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar is also the leading run-scorer in Tests and holds the same record in ODIs as well. Tendulkar has scored a total of 100 international centuries and he achieved the feat in an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in 2013.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI Reportedly Activates 'Force Majeure' Clause With Official Broadcasters

Virat Kohli centuries

Over the years, Virat Kohli has established himself as the mainstay of the Indian batting line-up across all formats of the game. Kohli has become the fastest to 10,000 and 11,000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing records. The Indian skipper also became the quickest to 20,000 international runs taking 417 innings to reach the milestone, 36 fewer than Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Also Read: Virat Kohli centuries: Virat Kohli Singles Out IPL 2016 Knock As Most 'fun Innings' Of His 12-year Career So Far